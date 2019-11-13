How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Episode 8 Online

The Masked Singer season 2 episode 8 premieres tonight at 8/7c on Fox. The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “Five celebrities perform; Triumph the Insult Comic Dog guest judges.” Flower, Tree, Fox, Ladybug and Rottweiler will all battle it out this evening with the hopes of not getting unmasked, leaving four contestants to perform next week.

Flower, Tree, Fox, Ladybug & Rottweiler All Perform Tonight

With five of the nine remaining contestants performing tonight, fans might be wondering what clues have already been given, and what the top guesses are for the celebrities beneath the masks. Read on for a short rundown of guesses and clues on Flower, Tree, Fox, Ladybug and Rottweiler.

Flower: Clues for Flower include a doctorate from Temple University, as well as the fact that she excels in different fields (with an emphasis on cooking), and she’s always wearing lipstick and makeup. She frequently uses the phrases “vision of love” and “what’s love got to do with it,” which are the names of songs by Mariah Carey and Tina Turner respectively. Popular guesses include Mariah Carey and Patti LaBelle.

Clues for Flower include a doctorate from Temple University, as well as the fact that she excels in different fields (with an emphasis on cooking), and she’s always wearing lipstick and makeup. She frequently uses the phrases “vision of love” and “what’s love got to do with it,” which are the names of songs by Mariah Carey and Tina Turner respectively. Popular guesses include Mariah Carey and Patti LaBelle. Tree: Clues for Tree include the sentence, “I love getting dolled up… but when the season is over, there’s no use for me,” and the fact that she wants people to “Think of me more than once a year.” Tree hinted at a connection to baking earlier this season, saying early on that she has some “delicious performances.” Guesses include Anna Gasteyer and Rachael Ray.

Clues for Tree include the sentence, “I love getting dolled up… but when the season is over, there’s no use for me,” and the fact that she wants people to “Think of me more than once a year.” Tree hinted at a connection to baking earlier this season, saying early on that she has some “delicious performances.” Guesses include Anna Gasteyer and Rachael Ray. Fox: Clues for Fox reveal that the celebrity under the mask “conjured up” the details of the animal’s costume. He mentioned before that he “doesn’t always fit in,” that he was bullied in the past, and that he finally feels confident now that he’s performing behind a mask. Previous guesses include The Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, Ne-Yo and Jamie Foxx.

Clues for Fox reveal that the celebrity under the mask “conjured up” the details of the animal’s costume. He mentioned before that he “doesn’t always fit in,” that he was bullied in the past, and that he finally feels confident now that he’s performing behind a mask. Previous guesses include The Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, Ne-Yo and Jamie Foxx. Ladybug: Ladybug is known for her past drama with family; she also said that “the queens of the world taught me to be a lady.” A reference to Family Feud and the fact that she won a “best host” award in the past have viewers guessing that either Paris Jackson or Lindsay Lohan is beneath the mask.

Ladybug is known for her past drama with family; she also said that “the queens of the world taught me to be a lady.” A reference to Family Feud and the fact that she won a “best host” award in the past have viewers guessing that either Paris Jackson or Lindsay Lohan is beneath the mask. Rottweiler: Previous clues for Rottweiler included the words “Friday Night Lights,” the hint “I’m a total perfectionist, and I’m going to work my tail off to earn your puppy love,” and the fact this his career started with “makeup and musical theatre.” He also noted that the members of Boyz II Men were some of his idols growing up. Guesses include Kevin Jonas and Brian Littrell.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of The Masked Singer on Fox. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

