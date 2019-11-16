How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs Davidson Basketball Online

The Davidson Wildcats (0-2) look to pick up their first win of the season Saturday when they host the University of North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks (2-1) at Belk Arena.

UNC Wilmington vs Davidson Preview

The Seahawks are coming off a 81-76 overtime win against Campbell, and will be looking to stack some wins together. Head coach C.B. McGrath has his team off to a strong startSophomore guard Jaylen Sims scored 15 points in the win, and he’s averaging just over 15 points on the season. Sims is also UNC Wilmington’s leading rebounder with six a game.

Freshman guard Shykiem Phillips has been a solid addition to the Seahawks’ roster. Phillips is averaging over 11 points a game over three games, and junior guard Jay Estime’ is averaging 10 points, four boards and 2.3 assists so far, bringing well-balanced play. Both Phillips and Estime’ have given the Seahawks stable and reliable guard play, which they’ll need against Davidson.

McGrath knows what his team will be up against when they head to Belk Arena: “Coach (Bob) McKillop has been at Davidson a long time and they’re a well-coached team,” McGrath said this week. “They’re going to run their stuff. They have a nice motion offense. They have a bunch of shooters and they look to spread the court. We know it’s going to be a tough ball game.”

The Wildcats have dropped their first two games of the season, including a 71-58 loss to a Charlotte team they were expected to beat. Davidson head coach Bob McKillop said this week that his team was reeling right from the start:

“Right from the opening tap, their aggressive defense put us on our heels. And when we got put on our heels offensively, it made us tentative and hesitant defensively…I thought our guys fought back in the second half,” said McKillop. “We just did not have enough gas in the tank to weather coming back from a 24-point deficit.” They’ll have to start much stronger against the Seahawks if they want to break out of their two-game skid.

Davidson has been led by junior guard Kellan Grady, who is averaging 13 points a game this season. Senior guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson is off to a slow start so far this season, averaging just nine points a game, and he will need to pick it up in order to help his team turn things around.