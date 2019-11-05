How to Watch Utah vs Nevada Basketball Online Without Cable

After a disappointing first round exit in the NCAA Tournament, Nevada reboots for the 2019-20 season under veteran head coach Steve Alford. The Wolfpack’s first test is against the visiting Utah Utes on Tuesday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

CBS Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network.

You can sign up for YouTube TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

Utah vs Nevada Preview

After coach Eric Musselman left to take a job at Arkansas, Nevada hired veteran skipper Steve Alford to take his spot. Alford was just months removed from being fired from UCLA. He has a career record of 587-298.

“This is the 29th overall for me, just in this business,” Alford told the Reno Gazette Journal this week. “And you still get very excited, but from a coaching standpoint, the excitement turns to a lot of anxiousness at times, at well.

“We’re going into this thing really not knowing what Utah’s going to do. So you don’t have your normal scout and that prep time as a coach to know, ‘Hey this is going to be what’s thrown at us.’ You just don’t know; that’s what opening games are.”

Nevada gets to start its season at home inside of Lawlor Events Center, where they are looking to extend their streak to 19 wins. It would set a record for the program.

“There’s a fine line; we’re trying not to put undue pressure on our guys,” Alford said of the potential for setting a record. “This is not your typical home-opener, playing a team out of the Pac-12. And Nevada beat Utah last year, at Utah, so there’s just a lot that comes into this that makes it very difficult.

“And yet, we told our team last night, ‘You’re going to have many opportunities throughout the year. But from Day 1, the fifth of November, you’ve got a chance to do something that hasn’t been done.'”

Utah has its eyes on a Big Dance berth, where they haven’t been since the 2015-16 season. The team lost some important pieces in leading scorer Sedrick Barefield, as well as Jayce Johnson and Donnie Tillman, so the Utes will rely on youth to lead them to success.

Guard Rylen Jones is premier among the youth moment for Utah.

“This is the move up the ladder, the rite of passage to the next level, so it’s not easy,” Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “But I think he’s cut of the right stuff, as a lot of our guys are. They’re going to go through a bit of a learning curve, but then they’ll start figuring it out.”

Nevada is a 5-point home favorite with a total of 148.5 set for the game. It’s the ninth meeting between the two programs since 1950, with Utah winning all but one of those contests.