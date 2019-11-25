How to Watch Alabama State vs VCU Basketball

The No. 20 VCU Rams basketball team will host the Alabama State Hornets at the Stuart C. Siegel Center on Monday.

Alabama State vs VCU Preview

The Rams demolished the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 72-48 at home on Saturday, improving to 5-0 on the year behind a game-high 16 points and 4 assists from guard Marcus Evans. VCU opened the game with an 0-for-8 shooting drought and finished just 28-of-76 (36.8%) from the field.

“I don’t think it was sloppy or anything like that. I think we got good shots,” Evans said, according to The Commonwealth Times. “There was a lid on the basket to start the game. Those are shots that as the game went on, they fell down — it was just getting our feet under us.”

The Rams overcame their poor shooting by dominating the turnover and offensive rebound battles. Their high-pressure defense helped the Eagles to 27 turnovers, while VCU coughed it up just eight times.

VCU guard De’Riante Jenkins came up with a career-high 5 steals to go with 11 points, a pair of assists, and a block.

“Everybody knows that if we play defense at a high level like we have been doing, it will always give us a chance to win a game,” VCU head coach Mike Rhoades said, per The Commonwealth Times. “Our guys know that. It’s just what we do at a high level.”

VCU limited FGCU to just 8 offensive rebounds; the Rams grabbed 19.

Rams big man Marcus Santos-Silva had 7 offensive boards on his own. The junior scored 9 points, snagged 11 total rebounds, and added 3 steals and a block in just 18 minutes.

The Rams’ dominance on the offensive glass led to their attempting 26 more field goal and 12 more free throws.

“When you create turnovers, and when you get extra offensive possessions, the numbers are skewed a little bit. But we’re getting opportunities,” Rhoades said, per The Commonwealth Times. “When [Santos-Silva gets] offensive rebounds like that and then sprays it out, that’s just playing the right way.”

The Hornets are winless in four tries. They fell to the then-No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers 76-41 on Wednesday. Hornets guard Tobi Ewuosho led all participants with 17 points to go with 5 rebounds, but his squad shot just 14-of-50 (28%) from the field.

“We’ve got to continue to improve offensively,” Alabama State head coach Lewis Jackson said, according to Field Level Media. “When you’re playing a team as long as Tennessee, from point guard down to the five man, it’s difficult for our guys to get shots off.”

Alabama State has yet to play at home, while the Rams haven’t played outside the Stuart C. Siegel Center.