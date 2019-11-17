How to Watch VCU vs Jacksonville State Basketball Online

The VCU Rams men’s basketball team will host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at the Stuart C. Siegel Center on Sunday.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch VCU vs Jacksonville State

The game (Noon ET start time) will be on MASN in local markets, but anyone in the US can watch it live on ESPN+

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of several VCU and A-10 basketball games this season, plus other college basketball and live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch VCU vs Jacksonville State live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

VCU vs Jacksonville State Preview

The Rams are 3-0, having played all their games at home. On Wednesday, they edged the No. 23 LSU Tigers, who are led by former VCU head coach Will Wade.

VCU, with their frenetic pressing defense, helped LSU to 26 turnovers in front of a raucous Siegel Center crowd.

“Give credit to the crowd making this place as loud as possible all night,” VCU forward Issac Vann said, according to The Commonwealth Times. “That’s the kind of environment you come to VCU for, you want to play in those type of big games.”

“You can’t simulate this,” Wade said of the Rams’ home-court advantage, according to The Associated Press. “You can’t simulate what they do, and they do it every night.”

The Rams closed the first half on an 11-5 run, carrying a 12-point advantage into the break. Vann, Marcus Evans, and Vince Williams hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions during the stretch.

“It’s just a rhythm, you see one go in,” Evans said, per The Commonwealth Times. “One went down, a second went down and then we have a rhythm. … We’re going to have games where we get hot, and tonight was one of those games.”

VCU led by 14 with just over 15 minutes remaining, but the Tigers bounced back, taking a one-point lead with 41 seconds remaining. A pair of De’Riante Jenkins free throws on the ensuing possession put the Rams back up for good.

“Sometimes you have to put your guts out on the court, make plays, figure it out, find a way,” Rams head coach Mike Rhoades said, per The Associated Press.

Rams forward Marcus Santos-Silva stuffed the stat sheet, scoring 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting to go with 11 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 blocks.

LSU guard Tanner Mays led all participants with 23 points, but he was responsible for 7 turnovers.

“This is my fourth year of college basketball and this is No. 1,” Mays said, per The Associated Press. “This is the toughest environment I’ve ever played in.”

The Gamecocks dropped their season opener on the road, falling to the SMU Mustangs 74-65. On Tuesday, they got into the win column by blasting NAIA squad the Brescia Bearcats 125-55 at home.

Jacksonville State shot 46-of-71 (64.8%) from the field and 15-of-26 (57.7%) from deep.

“I thought in the first half we did a good job of making the extra pass and not trying to hit home runs,” Gamecocks head coach Ray Harper said, according to The Gadsden Times. “We had 14 assists and no turnovers at the half. As the game wore on we tried to get cute.”