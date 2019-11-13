How to Watch Villanova vs Ohio State Basketball Online

The No. 10-ranked Villanova Wildcats take on the No. 16-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes as a part of the fifth annual Gavitt Tipoff Games on Wednesday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Villanova vs Ohio State Basketball Preview

Two powerhouse college basketball programs meet in an early-season battle of top 20 teams when No. 10 Villanova (1-0) travels to Columbus for the first time to take on No. 16 Ohio State (2-0).

Wednesday night’s game is a part of the fifth annual Gavitt Tipoff Games, which features matchups between Big East and Big Ten schools, and honors Big East founder Dave Gavitt.

The new-look Villanova Wildcats will be coming off a lengthy layoff, having not played since beating Army 97-54 in their opening-night game on Nov. 5.

In the opener, the Wildcats started two freshmen for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

One of those freshman standouts, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl lived up to the hype surrounding his game coming into the season, scoring 24 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in his debut. He was named Big East Freshman of the Week for his performance that saw him make 9 of 14 shots.

Villanova’s leading returning scorer from last season, junior guard Collin Gillespie had 11 points and 4 rebounds against Army, in a game where he wore a protective mask as he continues to recover from a broken nose that he suffered on Oct. 6.

The Ohio State Buckeyes were one of the favorites in the Big Ten conference this season and are off to a 2-0 start.

After beating in-state rival Cincinnati in their opener, the Buckeyes disposed of Massachusetts Lowell on Sunday, 76-56.

Ohio State had five players score in double figures, including their standout big man, Kaleb Wesson, who had 13 points and 13 rebounds in 26 minutes.

The junior forward shed 25 pounds in the offseason and is fixing to be one of the best big men in the conference this season.

His older brother, Andre Wesson will miss his second straight game, as he continues to recover from a fractured eye socket he suffered in the opening game against Cincinnati.

Ohio State’s third-year head coach Chris Holtmann knows that Villanova will be a step-up in competition for his team that is still taking shape to begin this season.

“Villanova is a blue-blood program, and I think Jay (Wright) is one of the top two or three coaches in the country,” Holtmann said. “This is a quick turnaround for us. It will be a great challenge.”

The Buckeyes and Wildcats have a notable history, as the two teams met in the first-ever Final Four in 1939.

ODDS:

Ohio State – 1

Total Points Over/Under: 128