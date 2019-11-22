How to Watch Wake Forest vs Davidson Basketball

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Davidson Wildcats basketball teams will meet at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Friday.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs Davidson

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Wake Forest vs Davidson live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Wake Forest vs Davidson Preview

The Wildcats opened their season with a neutral-site defeat to the then-No. 24 Auburn Tigers, then fell to in-state rivals the Charlotte 49ers on the road. They’ve secured a pair of home wins since, besting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks and, most recently, the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Davidson guard Kellan Grady led all participants with 24 points and 6 assists in the Wildcats’ 91-71 dismantling of Nevada on Tuesday, shooting 8-of-13 from the field.

“We’re very motivated right now,” he said, according to The Charlotte Observer. “Given the way we’ve started our season, we have some momentum now. We’re happy where we are now. But we’re hungry.”

The Wildcats shot 33-of-60 (55%) from the field, assisting on 19 of their makes.

“We talk about the ball being a spotlight,” Davidson head coach Bob McKillop said, per The Charlotte Observer. “When you hold the spotlight, it burns your hands. When you throw the spotlight around, your hands don’t get burned and everyone is in the spotlight. That was very evident tonight.”

Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds to go with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

“Luka can guard himself, but no one can guard him,” Grady said, per The Charlotte Observer. “When he misses oftentimes it’s because he didn’t make the right move. We want to get him the ball as often as we can because he really is unstoppable when he gets it.”

The Demon Deacons suffered an overtime defeat on Saturday to fall to 2-2, losing to the Charlotte 49ers 67-65 in overtime.

Wake Forest guard Brandon Childress scored 19 points and dished 4 assists, both team highs.

“Didn’t get stops when we needed to,” he said, according to 247Sports. “We didn’t execute when we needed to. I have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball. This team is going to go as far as the captains go.”

Forward Ismael Massoud came off the bench to force overtime, hitting a game-tying 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining in regulation. The freshman scored 8 points in 13 minutes, going 2-of-4 from deep and 3-of-5 overall.

“He jumps up and knocks down a tough shot,” Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning said, per 247Sports. “He played really well in 13 minutes tonight. He’s one of those players with his height and release point, he can get that shot off against a lot of players his size or smaller. That was a huge shot. We wanted to attack and get the best shot. The ball found Ish and he knocked down a big shot.”