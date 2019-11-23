How to Watch Western Kentucky vs Southern Miss Football

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles football team will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in Conference USA play on Saturday.

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs Southern Miss

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of hundreds of college football games this season, plus college basketball and other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Western Kentucky vs Southern Miss live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Western Kentucky vs Southern Miss Preview

The Hilltoppers are coming off a bye week. At 4-2 in league play, they sit a game behind the Golden Eagles and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the top spot in Conference USA’s West Division.

Western Kentucky dropped conference tilts in consecutive weeks before getting back into the win column against a Power Five squad two weeks ago, crushing the Arkansas Razorbacks 45-19 on the road to improve to 6-4 on the year.

“Not anything against them. We just felt like we had a good game plan coming in and felt like if we executed, it we would be productive,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said, according to the College Heights Herald. “Our guys aren’t afraid to play anybody or anywhere. You don’t worry about how talented your opponent is, you worry about yourselves and you focus on doing your job and if you do that, good things will happen.”

Hilltoppers quarterback Ty Storey connected on 22 of 32 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown, adding 77 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.

“He had that look in his eye like, ‘Let’s go get it,’” Helton said, per the College Heights Herald. “That’s why we were so aggressive early. We just felt like he had the mojo and the juices flowing and our guys rallied around him. Really happy for him.”

The Golden Eagles crushed the UTSA Roadrunners 36-17 in Texas last week, improving to 5-1 in league play in 7-3 overall. Southern Miss running back De’Michael Harris personally outrushed UTSA, carrying 16 times for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“I felt like it was a tough game,” Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson said, according to the Sun Herald. “Give San Antonio a lot of credit. We played well. We can certainly play better, but I thought offensively and defensively, we created some things. We had some turnovers defensively, and we had some explosive plays offensively. On the whole, it was an overall good team win.”

Louisiana Tech holds a tiebreaker over the Golden Eagles for the division title, by virtue of their victory in the sides’ lone meeting back in October. If Southern Miss is to advance to the Conference USA title game, they’ll need help from one or both of the Bulldogs’ next two opponents: the UAB Dragons and the Roadrunners.

“We’ll count those poker chips up at the end,” Hopson said, per the Sun Herald. “Everybody knows where you are (in the standings). We’re human, they see where they’re at. But we know this is a big ball game, and you’ve got to handle business week to week in football.”