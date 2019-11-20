How to Watch Siena vs Yale Basketball Online

The Yale Bulldogs (2-2) host the Siena Saints (2-2) at the John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut on Wednesday.

How to Watch Siena vs Yale

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV anywhere

Siena vs Yale Preview

The Bulldogs are coming off a tough 64-57 road loss to Oklahoma State. Junior forward Paul Atkinson is the team’s leading scorer through four games with 18.5 points, while junior guard Azar Swain is averaging over 11 points per contest. Yale has also seen excellent play out of senior forward Jordan Bruner, who is nearly averaging a triple-double, with 9.5 points and 9.5 rebounds a game.

Yale head coach James Jones said after the loss to Oklahoma State that his team will continue to keep feeding Atkinson the ball, as he has been giving them a definite spark: “He’s been absolutely terrific. Obviously, you keep wanting more out of a kid, but he’s done yeoman’s work, he’s developed right before our eyes and he’s been a force for us at the basket. He’s the guy we’re trying to get the ball to when we need a basket.”

The Bulldogs will need to polish up their free throw shooting if they want to win more games, however. Yale missed three clutch free throws in the final minutes against Oklahoma State. “It’s hard to win when you’re doing those kinds of things,” Jones said after the game.

Siena is coming off a 59-56 loss to Harvard. Guard Donald Carey led the Saints with 17 points and five assists, while forward Manny Camper chipped in 10 points while leading the team with eight rebounds. Siena outscored the Crimson in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. Sophomore guard Jalen Pickett shot 2-10 from the field, and while he’s averaging 15.8 points on the season, he only scored four against Harvard. Siena will need him to bounce back against the Bulldogs.

Siena is averaging just over 73 points a game while giving up 71.3. Yale will be a tough test for the Saints, whose head coach Carmen Maciariello said recently that his team is looking forward to the competition teams like the Bulldogs will bring:

“James has done a great job. They’re a tough team,” Maciariello said. “They took Oklahoma State to the wire. But we want to play against the best and that’s what you have to do if you want to build a program and get to where we want to get.”