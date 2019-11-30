Wisconsin vs Minnesota Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

One of the biggest Big 10 matchups of the year goes down Saturday when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1) host the Wisconsin Badgers (9-2) at TCF Bank Stadium.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Preview

It’ll be the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe this Saturday, and the implications will be huge. If the Badgers win this game, they will have a chance to upend Minnesota and represent the Big 10 West in the Big 10 Championship game against Ohio State. If the Gophers win, they’ll be facing the Buckeyes.

The Badgers will likely rely heavily on star running back Jonathan Taylor, who is on a hot streak of late. Taylor has three consecutive 200-yard rushing games entering this game, and he’s facing a Minnesota defense that is allowing over 122 yards rushing per contest. How well the Gophers contain Taylor will be a major factor in the outcome of this game.

The play of Wisconsin’s junior quarterback Jack Coan will also be key. Coan doesn’t have a huge arm, but he has been solid and efficient. He has 15 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, and he will have to take care of the ball against a Minnesota secondary that has 14 interceptions, which is tied with Ohio State for the best in the Big 10.

On defense, the Badgers have been excellent against the run all season. They’re allowing a very stingy 58.4 yards per game and just 2.2 yards per carry. They’ll be facing a Gophers running attack that is averaging 187.9 yards a game on the ground, so something will have to give in this game.

For the Gophers and head coach P.J. Fleck, this game will be a chance for his team to prove they belong in the championship after an excellent season that saw Minnesota losing just once to a scrappy Iowa team.

Minnesota will definitely challenge this Badgers defense, primarily in the passing game. Led by sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan, the Gophers are scoring 36.1 points a game, and they’re averaging just over 16 yards per pass attempt. Morgan has 26 touchdowns and five interceptions this season, and he has been taking excellent care of the ball. He’ll need to do that against the Badgers if his team wants to represent the Big 10 West.

The teams are 60-60-8 over the years, so this game will sway that statistic in someone’s favor. The Badgers are 5-0 in games in which both teams are nationally ranked, however, so this should be an intriguing contest to be sure.