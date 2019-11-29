Wizards vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Lakers will shoot for their tenth straight win on Friday night when they take on the Washington Wizards at Staples Center.

The game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV (nationally), NBC Sports Washington (locally in the Wizards market) and Spectrum SportsNet (locally in the Lakers market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBA TV and NBC Sports Washington (local markets) are among the 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. Spectrum SportsNet isn’t included, but the game will also be on NBA TV in the Lakers markets.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Wizards vs Lakers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

NBC Sports Washington (local) is included in the Sling Blue channel package, while NBA TV is included in the Sports Extra add-on. Spectrum SportsNet isn’t included, but the game will also be on NBA TV in the Lakers markets.

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Wizards vs Lakers live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

NBC Sports Washington (local) is part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library. NBA TV and Spectrum SportsNet aren’t included with Hulu, so this is only an option for those in the Wizards markets.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Wizards vs Lakers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Wizards vs Lakers Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers look to extend their win streak to double figures when they host the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

The Lakers have won nine straight and 16 of their last 17 to boast the NBA’s best record at 16-2.

In their last game on Wednesday night, the Lakers rallied past the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half, beating them 114-110.

Anthony Davis was superb in his return to New Orleans, scoring a game-high 41 points and adding nine rebounds.

The six-time All-Star, who spent the first seven years of his career as a Pelican before being traded to the Lakers, was booed almost every time he touched the ball but persevered and sealed the game with a late steal of an inbounds pass and clutch free throws in the final seconds.

“He performed unbelievably,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said of his star big man. “It was a tough environment, getting booed every time he touched the basketball, playing against a bunch of guys that know him, playing against a coach that knows him. And he put all that stuff aside, blocked out the noise and rose to the challenge and had a great game.”

The Lakers trailed by as many as 16 points in the third quarter and by 10 at the beginning of the fourth but rallied to erase the deficit in the final quarter.

LeBron James scored 15 of his 29 total points in the fourth and had 11 assists and five rebounds for the game.

The Wizards come into Friday’s game looking to build off the success they had on Wednesday night when they knocked off the Phoenix Suns on the road, 140-132.

Bradley Beal, the fourth-leading scorer in the league, led the way for Washington putting up 35 points including four 3-pointers.

The Wizards shot 57% from the field and knocked down 19-of-35 from three-point range in the win.

Washington has had no trouble putting the ball in the basket this season, as they are currently averaging 119.4 points per game, which is good enough to rank them as the second-highest scoring team in the NBA.

LAST MEETING:

Lakers beat the Wizards 124-106 in Los Angeles on Mar. 26, 2019.

ODDS:

Lakers -11.5

Total Points Over/Under: 235.5