49ers vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The NFL’s most ferocious defense meets its most unstoppable weapon as MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Ravens on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Ravens on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in select markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Ravens on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Ravens on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Start Your Dazn Canada Free Trial

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Ravens and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

49ers vs Ravens Preview

Few would have thought before the season started that the Ravens hosting the 49ers could be the most anticipated matchup of the year, but that’s exactly the case 13 weeks into the season with both squads being pegged as Super Bowl contenders.

Lamar Jackson has led the way for the Ravens, building an MVP type resume. He was surgical in dismantling the Rams last week, completing 15 of 20 passes for 169 yards and five touchdowns. He’s passed for 12 in the pas three weeks and has notched a perfect QB rating twice this season.

“The kid deserves it. He’s playing good football,” veteran 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman told reporter when asked about the praise Jackson is getting. “This kid is dynamic. He’s taking over the league.”

Since being blown up by Cleveland 40-25 on Sept. 29, the Ravens have won seven games in a row, putting up 40-plus points in their last three.

“They do some real cool stuff, stuff that’s real interesting,” San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I enjoy looking at how impressive it is in the scheme, but it’s not going to be that fun thinking of how to stop it.”

The 49ers have been pretty impressive themselves, rolling to a 10-1 record behind a stellar defense. Their latest outing was a 37-8 dismantling of the Green Bay Packers.

The biggest question around the game is the weather, which is expected to be terrible.

“We’ll see how it is on Sunday, and how that could affect both teams, but I usually don’t like [the rain] or want it as much because I feel we’re a team that’s predicated on speed, and I think rain always slows you down a little bit,” Shanahan said on KNBR’s Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks show this week “I don’t mind too much their quarterback (Lamar Jackson) slowing down, though.

“So I don’t exactly know how that will affect (us). I know they’re going to run the ball, whether it’s a monsoon or whether it’s 90 degrees out and not raining at all. I don’t think it’s going to change what they do, but you’ve got to sit there, and watch, and see if it makes them better or worse. Then you’ve got to adjust accordingly.”

The Ravens are 5.5-point favorites for the game.