FX’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online

A Christmas Carol, FX’s miniseries based on the 1843 novella of the same name by Charles Dickens, airs tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. The network calls the series a “dark reimagining” of the classic tale, and features a star-studded cast, including Guy Pearce, Andy Serkis, Stephen Graham and more.
If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of FX on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:
FuboTV
FX is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.
AT&T TV Now
AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include FX. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.
If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.
Sling TV
Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including FX. It costs $25 for the first month ($35 per month after that), which makes Sling by far the cheapest streaming service with FX if you plan on keeping it long term:
Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.
If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.
Hulu With Live TV
FX is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.
If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
The Series Was Written by Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight & Executive Produced by Tom Hardy
The miniseries was written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Nick Murphy (The Awakening), according to the FX website. Executive producers include Knight, Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker and Kate Crowe.
“FX’s A Christmas Carol is an original take on Charles Dickens’ iconic ghost story by Steven Knight. The FX Original movie is a spine-tingling immersion into Ebenezer Scrooge’s dark night of the soul,” the series’ description reads. Knight is also known for his work on Taboo and the Apple TV+ series See.
Check out the cast of remake below:
- Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge
- Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley
- Andy Serkis as Ghost of Christmas Past
- Charlotte Riley as Lottie/Ghost of Christmas Present
- Jason Flemyng as Ghost of Christmas Future
- Joe Alwyn as Bob Cratchit
- Vinette Robinson as Mary Cratchit
The miniseries also stars Kayvan Novak as “Ali Baba,” Tiarna Williams as “Belinda Cratchit,” Lenny Rush as “Tim Cratchit” and Johnny Harris as “Franklin Scrooge.”
Tune in tonight, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT to catch the premiere of A Christmas Carol on FX. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.
