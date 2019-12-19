FX’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online

A Christmas Carol, FX’s miniseries based on the 1843 novella of the same name by Charles Dickens, airs tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. The network calls the series a “dark reimagining” of the classic tale, and features a star-studded cast, including Guy Pearce, Andy Serkis, Stephen Graham and more.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of FX on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

FX is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include FX. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including FX. It costs $25 for the first month ($35 per month after that), which makes Sling by far the cheapest streaming service with FX if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

FX is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

The Series Was Written by Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight & Executive Produced by Tom Hardy

FX’s A Christmas Carol | Official Trailer [HD] | FXThe spirits come for a bitter man's greed. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for FX's "A Christmas Carol," premiering 12/19. #FXmasCarol Subscribe now for more FX’s A Christmas Carol clips: http://bit.ly/SubscribeFX FX’s A Christmas Carol is an original take on Charles Dickens’ iconic ghost story by Steven Knight. The FX Original Movie is a spine-tingling immersion into Ebenezer Scrooge’s dark night of the soul. The dark reimagining of the classic tale is produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Tom Hardy’s Hardy Son & Baker. Like FX on Facebook: http://bit.ly/FXNetworksFacebook Follow FX on Twitter: http://bit.ly/FXNetworksTW Follow FX on Instagram: http://bit.ly/FXNetworksInstagram FX’s A Christmas Carol | Official Trailer [HD] | FX https://www.youtube.com/user/FXNetworks 2019-11-20T18:29:47.000Z

The miniseries was written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Nick Murphy (The Awakening), according to the FX website. Executive producers include Knight, Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker and Kate Crowe.

“FX’s A Christmas Carol is an original take on Charles Dickens’ iconic ghost story by Steven Knight. The FX Original movie is a spine-tingling immersion into Ebenezer Scrooge’s dark night of the soul,” the series’ description reads. Knight is also known for his work on Taboo and the Apple TV+ series See.

Check out the cast of remake below:

Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge

Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley

Andy Serkis as Ghost of Christmas Past

Charlotte Riley as Lottie/Ghost of Christmas Present

Jason Flemyng as Ghost of Christmas Future

Joe Alwyn as Bob Cratchit

Vinette Robinson as Mary Cratchit

The miniseries also stars Kayvan Novak as “Ali Baba,” Tiarna Williams as “Belinda Cratchit,” Lenny Rush as “Tim Cratchit” and Johnny Harris as “Franklin Scrooge.”

Tune in tonight, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT to catch the premiere of A Christmas Carol on FX. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

READ NEXT: ‘See’ Season 2 Renewal Details & Update: When Will the Show Return?