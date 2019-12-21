Appalachian State vs UAB Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The No. 20 Appalachian State Mountaineers football team and the UAB Blazers will meet in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans Bowl Preview

The Mountaineers (12-1) edged the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 45-38 two weeks ago in the Sun Belt title game, claiming their fourth conference championship in as many years.

Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas completed 9 of 17 passes for 149 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both reeled in by running back Darrynton Evans. Evans carried 19 times for 73 yards, adding 63 yards through the air.

The back has 23 touchdowns on the year, tied for second in Division I behind the Wisconsin Badgers’ Jonathan Taylor. Evans also ranks 13th in yards from scrimmage (1,516).

“You just have so much confidence, us out there playing, knowing that Darrynton’s going to do his thing and Zac (Thomas) is going to do his thing, and all of our playmakers are going to do their thing, I mean, that makes you play a lot more free,” Appalachian State center Noah Hannon said, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. “Darrynton, he’s awesome.”

The Blazers (9-4) got crushed by the FAU Owls 49-6 in the Conference USA title game on Dec. 7. The Owls outgained UAB 585-223, as the Blazers struggled on late downs, converting 2 of 13 third-down conversion and failing on their only fourth-down try.

“The amount of work we put in this season, it goes to show we made it to the championship,” UAB center Lee Dufour said, according to AL.com. “Obviously it didn’t end how we wanted it to, but we can’t make any excuses for anything happened through the season. A lot of hard work went into getting this program where it is now, but I’m proud of my teammates, especially being a senior. Them getting me to this point, being able to at least play in a championship going out my senior year.”

Blazers quarterbacks Tyler Johnson III and Dylan Hopkins combined to complete 8 of 18 passes for 84 yards and a pair of interceptions. Johnson added 7 rushes for 59 yards.

“I know they’re hurting,” UAB head coach Bill Clark said, per AL.com. “This is a team that’s got a lot of pride. That’s what you see when guys are out there, not giving in and showing emotion. They were embarrassed today. This team is the West champs, played great defense all year, offense has been solid, but the thing for us is we’re not going to put our head down.”

He added: “But we do have a bowl game. For us, we need to heal up, rest up some, find out who our bowl opponent is, and let’s see if we can go get a W and get that bad taste out of our mouth.”