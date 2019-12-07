Appalachian State vs Louisiana Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Just as it was last year, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-2) take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-1) in the Sun Belt Championship at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Appalachian State vs LA Lafayette Preview

With this game comes significant consequences for both teams. Appalachian State has a very good chance to get a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game, whereas the Mountaineers will need a bit of help. Boise State and Memphis are ahead of them in the rankings–and both teams playing in their respective conference championships this weekend.

The Mountaineers are No. 11 in the nation scoring, averaging 38.9 points per game. The Ragin’ Cajuns are equally adept on offense, scoring 38.8 points per game. Both teams have also played excellent defense this season, with Louisiana giving up just 17.8 points per contest, while the Mountaineers are allowing 18.8, so this game could ultimately come down to which offense makes the fewest mistakes.

The Cajuns have the sixth-best rushing attack in the country, led by junior running back Elijah Mitchell, who has 1,007 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season. Mitchell is joined in the backfield by Trey Ragas, who has 777 yards and 11 touchdowns so far this year, and Raymond Calais, who has chipped in six touchdowns along with 818 yards.

The Mountaineers are led by quarterback Zac Thomas, who has 2,427 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season. Thomas has shown solid judgement and has a knack for escaping sticky situations, also rushing for 387 rushing yards on the year. Thomas will likely lean on his star running back, Darrynton Evans, who has 1,250 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season.

Louisiana could be looking for payback after losing to the Mountaineers 30-19 in the championship last year–and every year they have played each other. They’ll have to do everything in their power to stop Thomas and Evans this year.

Appalachian State lead the series, 7-0, and the Mountaineers are seven point favorites in this game.