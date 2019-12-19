Baylor vs Wisconsin Volleyball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Baylor Lady Bears volleyball team will meet the Wisconsin Badgers in the national semifinals at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Baylor vs Wisconsin Women’s Volleyball Preview

The top-seeded Lady Bears ousted the eighth-seeded Washington Huskies 3-1 to reach the national semifinals for the first time in program history.

Junior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley struck a match-high 24 kills with just 3 errors for a .512 hitting percentage. She was named the Waco Regional’s most outstanding player.

“If we don’t get that performance that we got out of her tonight, it’s a different story,” Baylor head coach Ryan McGuyre said, according to The Baylor Lariat. “A lot of other highlights of what our girls are able to do, but [Pressley] brought it to the highest level and just proud of her for getting there.”

On Wednesday, Pressley was named a first-team All-American, joined by two teammates: fifth-year senior middle blocker Shelly Stafford and junior setter Hannah Lockin.

“It is a proud and joyful moment to not only celebrate the accomplishment of these three athletes but to also celebrate the entire team that has helped these athletes achieve such incredible success,” McGuyre said, per The Baylor Lariat. “Not only have these athletes achieved great heights as athletes, they are all selfless servants in their approach.”

The Lady Bears, who are 29-1 overall, went 15-1 in Big 12 play, sharing the conference title with the Texas Longhorns. They bested the Badgers 3-1 at UW Field House on September 6.

“There’s that balance of we know we can beat them because it’s been done, but each time you play a team it’s going to get harder and harder to do that,” McGuyre said, per The Baylor Lariat.

The fourth-seeded Badgers are 26-6 after a 4-4 start that included the defeat to Baylor, going 18-2 in Big Ten play en route to the conference title.

They have yet to concede a set in the tournament, most recently sweeping the fifth-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Wisconsin carries a pair of first-team All-Americans in junior middle blocker Dana Rattke and junior setter Sydney Hilley. Redshirt unior outside hitter Molly Haggerty, named a second-team All-American, was the Madison Regional’s most outstanding player.

In their third trip to the national semifinals, the Badgers, like the Lady Bears, are seeking their first national title. They’ve reached one final, falling to the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2013.

NCAA women’s volleyball hasn’t had a first-time champion since Washington won it all in 2005.

“It’s definitely a huge goal,” Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield said, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. “There’s been 10 programs in our sport that have won a national championship. Only 10. And there hasn’t been a new one that has gotten into that exclusive club in about 15 years. We’re knocking on the door. It’s time to bust it down.”