Bills vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two playoff bound AFC East squads clash as the New England Patriots (11-3) host the Buffalo Bills (10-4) on Sunday with a chance to clinch their 11th straight division title.

The game starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on NFL Network. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Bills vs Patriots Preview

It’s been a long time since the Bills were this late in the season with a the AFC East title still in play, but a win against the Patriots on Saturday would help their cause. Buffalo hasn’t won the division since 1995.

“We certainly respect the Patriots; they’ve reigned over this division, by far, for a long time,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “So, to have a game like this at this point in the season, our players have worked hard for it. So, you earn everything you get in this league, and so they’ve earned that, but we’re going to have to earn it this weekend because the Patriots, they play well, and especially down the stretch.”

The Bills are seeking their fifth win in six games and have proven they can hang with some of the NFL’s elite. Despite quarterback Josh Allen getting injured during their first matchup with the Patriots, the Bills nearly pulled off the upset, falling 16-10. Buffalo lost to the Ravens — currently the top seed in the AFC — by one score, 24-17.

“That’s our next challenge,” Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes said. “It’s not like we’ve proven much. We’ve just been knocking down the challenges that have been in front of us. In order for us to get to where we want to go next — that’s to hang a banner up here — we have to handle the Patriots. … This is the playoffs for us. Playoffs start early.”

For the Patriots, the struggle has been real on the offensive side of the ball lately. But against the Bills tough defensive unit, veteran QB Tom Brady knows the secret to success.

“I think it’s going to be important to us to minimize mistakes, and when we do get those scoring opportunities, we’re going to have to take advantage. Our defense has been doing a great job all season,” Brady said.

The Bills do have the attention of the Patriots for what they’ve done this season. The Pats top-ranked defense allowed a season-high 375 yards the first time the teams met.

“They’re so much of a game-plan team offensively,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said. “It’s hard to put a pin in it. One week they could be one way, or for a couple weeks they could be a particular way, and then last week against Pittsburgh they kind of went away from what the offensive philosophy had been the previous few weeks, which they’d been successful with. So I think this is very much a game-plan team.”