Hawaii vs Boise State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The blue turf of Boise State will once again host the Mountain West title game as the Broncos welcome the well-travelled Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday.

Hawaii vs Boise State Preview

After feeling off an impressive 11-1 season and running through the Mountain West with a perfect 8-0 record, Boise State is looking for its second conference title in three years.

It’s the third consecutive appearance in the championship for the Broncos, who were bested by Fresno State in overtime of last year’s title tilt.

“The whole point every single year of every team is to play in a championship and to go out there and be a part of that,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “There’s a lot of guys in this program, people in this program, that have been here a while that had a chance to be a part of a lot of those wins and success, so it means something.”

Boise State’s only loss this season was on the road against a pesky BYU team, 28-25.

“Football is a developmental game, and every week, you have a new challenge and new opportunities in front of you,” Harsin said in a press conference for the game. “I’ve seen our guys attack that. I’ve seen our guy take on the challenges. I’ve seen our guys in the ups and downs of the season and find ways to still come out on top.”

While Boise State has become a fixture in the conference title game, Hawaii is on the Mountain West’s big stage for the first time. The ‘Bows last conference title game was in 2010 when they won the now defunct WAC.

“They should be proud of themselves for getting to this point, but I know they’re not satisfied, because they understand what this next game means to the state and to the football program, the history, the tradition of the football program,” Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich said.

Quareterback Cole McDonald echoed those sentiments.

“It’s a special feeling. A lot of our buddies are done playing this year, and to have an opportunity to come out here and play (is) everything you ask for,” McDonald said. “I couldn’t be more excited.”

In the first matchup, the Broncos did whatever they wanted offensively, collecting a 59-37 victory that wasn’t as close as the final score showed.

“I think it’s going to help tremendously,” Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald said of the earlier game. “We know the players, we know the schemes. It’s just a matter of going out there and executing.”

The Broncos are a 14-point favorite for the game, which has a total of 64.5 points. Boise State is 6-0 both straight up and against the spread in their last six games against Hawaii.