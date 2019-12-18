How to Watch ‘Born This Way’ Christmas Special Online

Tonight, Born This Way will air a special holiday series finale special on A&E at 9pm ET/PT.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Born This Way’ Holiday Finale Special Preview

"A Very Born This Way Christmas" Sneak Peek | Series Finale Special Premieres Wed, 12/18 | A&E

A&E Network's critically-acclaimed, Emmy-winning docuseries "Born This Way" celebrates the Christmas season with a one-hour series finale special, "A Very Born This Way Christmas," premiering Wednesday, December 18 at 9pm ET/PT. The special will celebrate the spirit of the holidays as Elena, John, Megan, Rachel, Sean, Steven, Cristina and Angel and their families gather to spread some cheer, reflect on their personal growth across the four seasons of the show and thank fans for all of their support along the way.

Tonight, A&E will air a Born This Way series finale holiday special. Since the show first aired in 2015, it has been a hit, and has won two Emmy awards: one in 2016 for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, and another for Outstanding Casting and Cinematography for a Reality Program.

A&E said in a statement, “From finding jobs to navigating relationships and break ups to exerting their own independence, the cast will rejoice in the journey they have been on together and thank fans for all of their support along the way.”

Executive producer Johnathan Murray added, “It’s not often that you get to make television like Born This Way which has had such a positive impact on the world. The show unquestionably changed how society views people with Down syndrome and how people with Down syndrome see themselves,” said Executive Producer Jonathan Murray. “It has shown that no one should have to live with artificial limits placed upon them and all of us, no matter what challenges we face, want the same things – independence, a chance for meaningful employment and a chance to contribute to our families and communities.”

According to the network, tonight’s special will “celebrate the spirit of the holidays as Elena, John, Megan, Rachel, Sean, Steven, Cristina and Angel and their families gather to spread cheer and reflect on their personal growth across the four seasons of the series.”

People obtained a sneak peek of the special that shows Cristina and Angel (who wed in 2018) opening up about their marriage. “Marriage is about spending time together, and sometimes there are ups and downs,” Cristina says. “But we always make up together, right honey?”

Angel responds, “Yup. Except she doesn’t let me keep the beard.”

It’s worth noting that a short-form digital series, Born This Way: Moving Forward, has been made available online since December 13. The show follows the cast as they give advice to those who have a loved one with Down Syndrome. The show will also hit upon important topics like entrepreneurship within the disabled community, and the importance of people with disabilities participating in the democratic process. You can check out Born This Way: Moving Forward on A&E’s Youtube Channel here.

News that the show was coming to an end surfaced in August. The show’s fourth season culminated in May 2018.

