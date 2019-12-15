Broncos vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Rookie quarterback Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos (5-8) their eyes set on a third consecutive win, but defending MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) will likely have something to say about it. The AFC West squads face off on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Broncos vs Chiefs Preview

Drew Lock has provided a spark for a Broncos team that has had a disappointing season, going 2-0 in his young career as the starter. The Broncos will hit the road to take on the Chiefs in an AFC West rivalry game, but for Lock it’s very much a home game, having grown up close the Arrowhead stadium.

“You think about it,” Lock told The Associated Press. “That’s my home. I’ve been there a thousand times. Nothing new about it.”

Lock had an impressive game last week against the Texans, throwing for 309 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He hit on 22 of 27 passes and became the first NFL rookie to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in his first road start.

“I don’t put ceilings or floors on guys. They can go as high as they want, hopefully not too low,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “I think overall he’s had a good two-week start to his career.”

The quarterback on the other sideline has had quite the rise to glory as well. Patrick Mahomes won the MVP in his first full year as a starter, but this year has been tougher, battling through injuries to get on the field.

After ankle and knee injuries, Mahomes is now dealing with a banged up hand.

“It doesn’t feel great right now,” Mahomes said, “but it’s something that you play with. In this sport, you’re going to get hurt, you’re going to bang something. So for me, it’s about going out there and competing and relying on my teammates to help me out whenever I’m not feeling 100 percent.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commended his quarterback for battling and showing leadership by getting on the field.

“That comes with playing the quarterback position, I think, in this league,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “As it goes, you’re the face of the organization and the leader of the team. There are certain things that you have to do and step up. It’s not just one thing — it’s not that you just have to throw the ball 50 yards down the field, but that you lead the guys around you to be even better than what they are. He has an innate ability to do that. He keeps everybody involved on both sides of the ball.”

The Chiefs are trying to hunt down a first-round bye and a 23-16 victory against the Patriots last week helped their cause.

“You want to beat the best. You want to go out and play against the best and give your best effort,” Mahomes said after the win. “It wasn’t pretty the whole time. It was just a tough, hard-fought win.”

Kansas City is a 10-point favorite for the game.