Browns vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

There’s no lack of intrigue as the Cleveland Browns hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a clash of AFC North rivals just over two week removed from their infamous brawl.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Browns vs Steelers on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you want to watch CBS football games (both in-market NFL and college football games), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option:

Watch CBS on Amazon Prime

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Browns vs Steelers on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in select markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Browns vs Steelers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

CBS (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Browns vs Steelers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch a live stream of the Browns vs Steelers on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Start Your Dazn Canada Free Trial

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the Browns vs Steelers and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Browns vs Steelers Preview

The Browns were fairly dominant in a 21-7 victory over the Steelers on Nov. 14, but the final score was long forgotten by the time the game was over.

In the final seconds, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett bashed quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet, leading to an indefinite suspension and a bevy of fines.

“I feel like they circled this game after that last one,” Browns running back Kareem Hunt said. “So they’re definitely going to come out ready to hit and do whatever it takes to inflict their will on us. So we’ve just got to go out there and be more physical.”

The Browns have gone 7-34-1 against the Steelers since 1999 and haven’t swept them since 1988. On top of that, Cleveland hasn’t won on the Steelers home turf since 2003. Because of the lack of success the Browns have had, Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens is timid to even call it a rivalry.

“To me, it takes two to have a rivalry,” Kitchens told reporters on Wednesday. “We have to do our part. That is probably not going to sit well with some people, but to me, you have to win your share to make a rivalry.

I do not think our team has done anything. Our team needs to be focused on this week. I think that is what they feel. We have not done anything. What have we done? We have not done anything.”

The Browns stumbled to a 2-6 start, but have won three in a row. A victory against the Steelers would help their playoff hopes in a big way.

“We are only worried about this week, and we do not even care what ramifications it has,” Kitchens said. “That is not even in our realm of thinking. We are only worried about preparing today. Truly feel like our guys are only worried about preparing today. They have demonstrated that over the course of the week. Let’s see if we can stay hyper-focused again this week, and that means today. We have to narrow our window of what we are focusing on, and that is just today.”

The Steelers will be starting undrafted rookie Devlin “Duck” Hodges against the Browns after two consecutive bad weeks from Rudolph, who tossed four interceptions in the last matchup against the Browns.

“He has not killed us,” Tomlin explained when asked about the benefit of starting Hodges. “There are not enough plays on his resume to paint with a broad brush. … There is going to be enough pressure on Devlin to perform, so I’m not going to add to it by talking expectations.”

The Browns are two-point favorites for the game.