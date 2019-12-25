Bucks vs 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The best team in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks (27-4) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (21-10) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Christmas day.

Bucks vs 76ers Preview

The Bucks enter this game as the best and hottest team in the NBA. They have won three in a row, and they are 12-2 on the road so far this season. Star forward and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who leads the team in points (31) and rebounds (12.9), is one of five Bucks averaging in double figures so far this season.

Forward Khris Middleton is also averaging 18 points a game, and guard Eric Bledsoe is leading the team in assists with 5.7 while also chipping in 15 points per contest. As a team, the Bucks are averaging over 120 points, and they’re shooting 48.2% from the field. They’ll be heading to play a Sixers team that has lost just twice at home this season.

The 76ers have a star of their own in center Joel Embiid, who leads the team in scoring with 23.1 points and 12.8 rebounds a game. Embiid leads a well-rounded attack that, like the Bucks, also features five players averaging in double figures. Forward Tobias Harris is averaging 19.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, while point guard Ben Simmons is chipping in 14.3 points per contest while also leading the Sixers in both assists (8.2) and steals (2.2).

The Bucks have established themselves as the team to beat after knocking off the Los Angeles Lakers last week, and a win against them would be a huge statement by this 76ers team. Embiid said recently that he felt his team was playing a bit too timidly, however, and they cannot do that if they want to win this game. “I feel like, especially tonight, we were playing scared,” he said recently after a three-game losing streak. “Basketball is easy. You just shoot it, pass it, move it. If you don’t got a shot just pass it.”

Both teams are expected to be in contention for the playoffs, and they will play each other twice more after this game, with both remaining games taking place in Milwaukee, so this will be the 76ers’ only shot to play the Bucks on their home court this year.