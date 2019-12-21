Butler vs Purdue Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 17 Butler Bulldogs basketball team will meet the Purdue Boilermakers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday in the Crossroads Classic.

Butler vs Purdue Preview

The Bulldogs improved to 10-1 their last time out, pounding the Southern Jaguars 66-51 at home. They got out to a 16-3 advantage through the first 10 minutes and went into halftime with a 34-16 lead.

“We talked a lot about setting the tone,” Butler head coach LaVall Jordan said, according to The Butler Collegian. “I thought the way we started the game — held them scoreless for a while — set a pretty good tone. They had quick hands, and we were figuring out how we could make passes and deliver and be able to execute offensively.”

Forward Bryce Golden led Butler with 12 points, shooting 4-of-5 and grabbing 3 rebounds on a night that saw 10 Bulldogs log more than 10 minutes.

Graduate transfer center Derrik Smits and redshirt freshman guard Markeese Hastings made their Bulldogs debuts. They opened the season sidelined by knee injuries.

Smits, the son of former NBA center Rik Smits, averaged 12.2 points (on 59.4% shooting), 5.7 rebounds, and 1 blocks in 21.7 minutes per game last year for the Valparaiso Crusaders. He scored 2 points and grabbed 3 rebounds in 11 minutes. Hastings did the same in 3 minutes.

“I told [Smits] there’s no expectations, just want to get you out there running up and down the court in a game. … I thought he did a great job of executing while he was out there,” Jordan said, per The Butler Collegian. “A lot of the rust will come off as he continues to practice. … Markeese did what Markeese does. Got three rebounds in three minutes. Good to see him after what he’s been through in the last year, year-and-a-half, battling to have that opportunity.”

The Boilermakers bested the Ohio Bobcats 69-51 on the road on Tuesday, improving to 7-4 on the season. They’re 1-2 in Big Ten play.

Purdue dominated the first half, carrying a 37-17 lead into the break. But the Bobcats roared back in the second, cutting the deficit to 7 points with 11 minutes remaining before the Boilermakers pulled away.

“They were just doing a good job of finding people,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said, according to The Associated Press, “a couple were breakdowns by us.”

Purdue was playing without starting center Matt Haarms, who sustained a concussion in the team’s Sunday road defeat to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Painter inserted Nojel Eastern, a 6’7″ junior who’s listed as a guard, into the starting lineup in Haarms’ absence. Eastern scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go with 5 boards, a pair of assists, and a steal in 29 minutes.

“I’m a basketball player so I don’t just handle myself in one position, being just a point guard,” Eastern said, per AP. “If coach needs me to play the 4 (position), the 3, the 2, I can do that, too.”