UFC 245 PPV On Sale Now: Here’s How to Buy Usman vs Covington

You can buy the UFC 245 PPV through ESPN+ right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

Three championship fights will go down at UFC 245 on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, NV.

Here’s a full rundown of what you need to know about ESPN+ and buying UFC 245:

How to Buy UFC 245 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ in order to purchase UFC 245, so your options for ordering vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 245 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98:

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can still get the special bundle price. But instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current ESPN+ subscription by a year and get the UFC 245 PPV for a total of $79.98:

If you already have ESPN+ and only want to purchase the UFC 245 PPV, you can go here and then select the “Only looking for UFC 245? Get it for $59.99 here” link.

Where to Watch UFC 245

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Usman vs Covington, Holloway vs Volkanovski, Nunes vs de Randamie and the complete UFC 245 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV). You can also watch the second set of prelims (ESPN2) this way if you sign in with a cable provider.

UFC 245 Preview

In the main event, Kamaru Usman (15-1 in MMA, 9-0) will look to defend his welterweight title for the first time against fellow 31-year-old Colby Covington (15-1, 10-1).

Usman claimed the belt in March, besting Tyron Woodley via unanimous decision at UFC 235. He recently said he considered walking away from the sport a few years ago.

“I honestly thought about quitting fighting,” Usman told the TSN MMA Show, according to MMA Mania. “Because there were moments where I couldn’t get a fight. I couldn’t get guys to fight me because no one, guys really didn’t want to take the gamble by fighting me.”

He added: “Everyone makes up a different excuse, ‘He needs to beat someone in the top 10 first.’ Or, ‘He’s not a good fighter, he’s boring.’ Everybody’s making all these different excuses because they know that I’m the big dog outside of this club. The top 10 top 15. And once I got in there, it was just a hassle to get these guys to fight, because they know what would happen: I would dominate them and eventually I would be the welterweight champion of the world, which is where I am at right now.”

Days after Covington’s most recent victory, a unanimous decision over Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN 5 in August, he said he liked his odds against the weight class’s champion.

“I match up with him great. He doesn’t do anything I do as good as me,” Covington said of Usman, according to MMA News. “I’m a better striker, better wrestler. There is a reason he wrestled Division-II and I was in Division-I. I’m better at everything and his cardio is not on my level. Yeah, his cardio looked good against Tyron Woodley but Tyron Woodley has no cardio.”

The night will feature two other title fights: Max Holloway will put his featherweight belt on the line against Alexander Volkanovski, and Amanda Nunes will look to defend her bantamweight belt against Germaine de Randamie.

UFC 245 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman (champion) vs. Colby Covington, welterweight

Max Holloway (champion) vs. Alexander Volkanovski, featherweight

Amanda Nunes (champion) vs. Germaine de Randamie, women’s bantamweight

José Aldo vs. Marlon Moraes, bantamweight

Urijah Faber vs. Petr Yan, bantamweight

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET)

Mike Perry vs. Geoff Neal, welterweight

Irene Aldana vs. Ketlen Vieira, women’s bantamweight

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders, welterweight

Early Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET)

Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur, featherweight

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno, flyweight

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo, women’s flyweight

Oskar Piechota vs. Punahele Soriano, middleweight

