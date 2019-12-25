Celtics vs Raptors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors rev up the Christmas holiday as they square off in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders on Wednesday in Scotiabank Arena.

Celtics vs Raptors Preview

Both the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors lost huge stars in the offseason — Kyrie Irving leaving Boston and Kawhi Leonard calling it quits in Toronto after a title run. But both Eastern Conference contenders have been able to stay among the top squads in their conference with stellar play early in the season.

Toronto had its five-game winning streak snapped against the Pacers their last time out, falling in overtime 120-115. Despite the loss, veteran point guard Kyle Lowry netted 30 points.

While Lowry has been great in the absence of Marc Gasol, Pascal Sikam and Norman Powell, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has been happy with what he’s seen from his bench, with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Chris Boucher and Terence Davis all raising their level.

“They’ve been great,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters. “I mean, none of them were in the rotation to start the year and none of them are getting a single minute, and we’ve had to rely on them because of two huge waves of injuries. And then now, this wave of three (again) they’ve had to reappear again.”

Jason Tatum has come on strong for the Celtics, scoring a career-high 39 against the Hornets in a 119-93 win. He’s scored 24 or more in his last three games.

A big storyline for the game is the fact Enes Kanter will be on the floor for the Celtics. Kanter has been an outspoken critic of the Turkish government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and feared for his safety playing outside the United States.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, U.S. and Canadian law enforcement, U.S. Senator Ed Markey, the Celtics, the NBA and my managers for working diligently to make my Christmas game against the Raptors possible and ensuring my safety there,” Kanter wrote in an editorial in the Globe and Mail newspaper in Toronto. “And, on Christmas night, I will play in my first game as a Celtic outside the U.S. when I take the court against the Raptors.”

Guard Marcus Smart is out for the game, but the Celtics are expected to have Gordon Hayward back in the lineup after he missed the last three games with nerve damage in his foot.

“It’s been a long time, and something I’d been playing through,” Hayward said Tuesday. “I could figure out a way to play through it, but it was progressively getting worse when I wouldn’t play, so we tried to figure out solutions.

“For whatever reason we tried a solution that made it worse, and that’s why I couldn’t play.”

The Celtics are a three-point road favorite for the game.