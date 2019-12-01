Chargers vs Broncos Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Though they have little to play for, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos will both desperately want to win Sunday’s Week 13 matchup against their AFC West rival.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Chargers vs Broncos on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you want to watch CBS football games (both in-market NFL and college football games), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option:

Watch CBS on Amazon Prime

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Chargers vs Broncos on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in select markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Chargers vs Broncos on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

CBS (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Chargers vs Broncos on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch a live stream of the Chargers vs Broncos on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Start Your Dazn Canada Free Trial

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the Chargers vs Broncos and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Chargers vs Broncos Preview

Both teams enter this contest having lost two in a row, with the Chargers winning their Week 5 matchup, 20-13. After that game, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen and Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. exchanged unpleasantries on social media and in subsequent interviews, and their rematch will be one of many things to watch in this game.

Harris held Allen to four catches for 18 yards in that game, and he has gotten the best of the Chargers’ star receiver since 2017. Harris is part of a Broncos secondary that is giving up the fifth-fewest passing yards per game with 207.5. Head coach Vic Fangio has turned this Denver defense into one of the league’s best, allowing 19.7 points a game, and they will host a Chargers team whose veteran quarterback is struggling a bit this season.

Philip Rivers has already thrown for over 3,100 yards this season, but he has 15 interceptions to go with his 14 touchdown passes. He will need to limit mistakes against this tough Denver defense. The Chargers are coming off of their bye week, and Los Angeles head coach Anthony Lynn thinks the time off helped his team, and he said this week that he is just trying to keep his team positive right now in the middle of their two-game skid.

“We’ve lost a couple of games in a row, and you can get down this late in the season,” Lynn said. “You start looking at the playoff picture and things can look a little bleak. I’m just trying to keep these guys focused one week at a time and see if we can crawl our way back into this thing.”

For the Broncos, all eyes will be on Drew Lock, who is expected to make his first career start for the Broncos Sunday. Lock has spent the season on the injured reserve list, and he will be taking over for a Broncos team that hasn’t seen stability at the quarterback position all season. It will be interesting to see how well Lock plays in his debut.

Denver has been anemic on offense so far this season, scoring just over 15 points a game. The Broncos are also averaging 308.2 yards per contest and if Lock can make some plays and take care of the football, he could make it interesting, although he’s facing the fourth-ranked defense in the league in the Chargers.

The Broncos are 2-3 at home, while the Chargers are 2-3 on the road, so something will have to give here.