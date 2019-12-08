Chiefs vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Gillette Stadium will play host to one of the biggest games of the year when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs head to Foxborough to face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Patriots on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

CBS (live in select markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Patriots on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If you want to watch CBS football games (both in-market NFL and college football games), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option:

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Patriots on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Patriots on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Patriots on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Patriots and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Chiefs vs Patriots Preview

If this game is anything like the previous two games these two teams have played against each other, football fans are in for a treat. Most recently, they played in the AFC Championship game last year, which New England won, 37-31. New England also won 43-40 when the two teams met in the regular season in 2018.

The recent talk of Tom Brady’s decline has been impossible to avoid of late, but the Pats are still one of the best teams in the league, and they’re still putting up a respectable 26.8 points a game. But the Patriots are coming off a disappointing loss to the Houston Texans, and they’re just one game up on the surging Buffalo Bills in the division, so this game is one they need to win.

For the Patriots, the story this season has been their defense, which has been the best unit in the league all year long. They are allowing a league-low 10.1 points a game, and they’ll need to perform better against Mahomes than they have in their two losses to Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson.

For the Chiefs, their quarterback will be looking to prove himself against one of the all-time greats. Mahomes is 0-2 in his career against the Patriots, and he’ll be looking to get that first win. It would be beneficial for him if the Chiefs could muster some form of a rushing attack, but they just haven’t been able to get it going on the ground this season.

Lesean McCoy has missed time with a knee injury, and the team is averaging 94.5 yards a game, relying primarily on Mahomes’ arm. The Chiefs are averaging over 290 yards passing per contest, but they’ll be facing a Patriots team that has 20 interceptions on the season while giving up just over 163 yards on the ground per game, which is second-best in the NFL, so Mahomes will have his work cut out for him.

On defense, Kansas City is allowing over 21 points and over 140 yards rushing per game, so look for New England to potentially exploit them in that area.

The Patriots are 5-0 at home this season, while Kansas City is 5-1 on the road.