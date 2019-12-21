Cincinnati vs Iowa Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Iowa Hawkeyes basketball team will meet the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Chicago Legends doubleheader on Saturday at the United Center.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Cincinnati vs Iowa Preview

The Hawkeyes (8-3) topped the Iowa State Cyclones 84-68 on the road their last time out, besting their in-state rivals for a second consecutive season.

They jumped out to an 18-point lead midway through the first half.

“The important thing when you’re playing on the road against a very well-coached team, it’s important to get off to a good start, which we did,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after the Dec. 12 victory, according to 247 Sports. “I thought we answered the runs. You knew the runs were coming, they kept fighting, you knew they would, we answered them all.”

The Cyclones assembled a 21-7 burst that started with three minutes to go in the first half and ended nearly four minutes after the break.

“We started missing (shots),” Iowa center Luka Garza said, according to The Associated Press. “But we kept getting stops. They were going to keep coming at us, keep coming at us.”

Garza led the Hawkeyes with 21 points, pulling down a game-high 11 rebounds.

On Monday, Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon announced that he’d elected to undergo season-ending surgery. Bohannon gutted through 10 games this season with a left hip injury while sitting out of practices. He’ll have another year of eligibility after redshirting this season.

“It has been an incredibly difficult last six-to-nine months dealing with what I’ve had to go through,” Bohannon said in a press release. “The unwavering support from Hawkeye nation, team, coaches, friends and family has meant the world to me.”

Bohannon averaged 12 points per game across his first three seasons with Iowa, shooting 41.1% from deep. He was putting up 8.8 points per contest and hitting 3-pointers at a 32.8% clip this season before he opted for surgery.

“I could not have more respect for Jordan and the way in which he has fought to get back on the court for this team,” McCaffery said in the press release. “Ultimately, I want what is best for Jordan, knowing that he will work even harder following Thursday’s procedure.”

On Wednesday, the Bearcats (7-4) snapped a two-game losing streak by upsetting the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers 78-66 at home.

Bearcats forward Tre Scott scored 15 points (on 7-of-11 shooting) and grabbed 7 rebounds, both game highs. Cincinnati shot 31-of-55 (56.4%) from the field and 5-of-15 (33.3%) from 3-point range.

“The biggest thing is they get the chance to see what happens when they all stay together,” Bearcats head coach John Brannen said, per AP. “This is what it looks like. We’ve got to sustain it.”