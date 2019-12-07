Cincinnati vs Xavier Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Crosstown Shootout will see another installment Saturday when the Xavier Muskateers (8-1) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (6-2) at the Cintas Center.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Cincinnati vs Xavier Preview

The Muskateers enter this game having the better start of these two teams. They have won two in a row after falling to Florida in their only loss of the season. Led by junior forward Naji Marshall, who is averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds a game, Xavier looks to be back on track this season after missing the NCAA tournament last year.

Xavier is averaging 73.7 points while allowing 62.4 points a game. Their defense has been solid, but they could use a bit more production from their bench. They have three starters including Marshall averaging in double figures, and senior forward Tyrique Jones has stepped up, averaging 14.2 points and 9.4 rebounds a game.

Xavier has played well so far, but they have had a few close calls. They survived two overtime games so far (wins against Missouri and UCONN), and Missouri State took them to the wire. The Bearcats should be amped for this rivalry game, so the Muskateers will have to play a complete game and be firing on all cylinders if they want to come out on top.

The Bearcats have won three straight, but they could suffer a setback in this one if their star player, reigning ACC Player of the Year Jarron Cumberland, doesn’t play. Cumberland is questionable after being sidelined in Cincinnati’s last game with a hip injury. He will likely play, but if he doesn’t, it would be a significant blow for the Bearcats. Cumberland is averaging over 16 points per game whenever he plays against Xavier, and he’s scoring 14.3 points per contest this season, so Cincinnati will miss his presence if he’s unable to go. His status and minutes are definitely something to keep an eye on.

Three other Bearcats starters are averaging in double figures, however, so the team has been well-rounded this season. Center Chris Vogt (12.9 points), guard Keith Williams (12.8 points) and guard Jaevin Cumberland (11 points) have all contributed consistently, and the final starter, forward Tre Scott, is almost averaging in double figures with 9.4 ppg, and he leads the team in rebounds with 10.1 per game. Cincinnati is averaging 75.9 points per game, and they’re allowing 68.4.

The Bearcats won last year’s meeting, 62-47, but the Muskateers have won the last seven on their home court.