CMA Country Christmas 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 10th annual Country Music Association Christmas special is airing live Tuesday (Dec. 3) on ABC beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Country superstar Trisha Yearwood is hosting the festivities, with performances by Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley, Kristin Chenoweth, Lady Antebellum Chris Young, CeCe Winans, host Trisha Yearwood and more.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets).

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

2019 CMA Country Christmas Preview

Watch CMA Country Christmas 2019 | Dec. 3 at 9|8c on ABC | CMASubscribe: http://countrymu.sc/youtube About the CMA Country Christmas: “CMA Country Christmas” features artists, including Lady Antebellum, Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Young, CeCe Winans, host Trisha Yearwood and more, who will take the stage to ring in the holiday season with a night full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances. Now in its 10th year, the concert is filmed for a two-hour television special that airs on ABC during the holiday season. 2019-12-03T16:44:43.000Z

Hosted this year by Trisha Yearwood, the CMA Country Christmas celebration features performances by some of the biggest names in country music: Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Chris Young, Dierks Bentley, Runaway June, and more, plus pop star Tori Kelly, R&B legend CeCe Winans, and Tony-winning Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth.

For the first seven years of the annual Christmas special, singer Jennifer Nettles took on hosting duties. But she stepped down in 2017 and passed the hosting baton on to Reba McEntire. McEntire hosted for two years and now it is Yearwood’s turn. Speaking with reporters ahead of filming the special, host Yearwood admitted she was nervous but says that a few nerves are a good thing.

The Naughty List | CMA Country Christmas 2019 | CMASubscribe: http://countrymu.sc/youtube Who's on the nice list this year? Or did you make the naughty list?! Watch as our star-studded #CMAchristmas lineup reads their Mad Libs letter to Saint Nick! Then, watch them perform TONIGHT at 9|8c on ABC. ❄️ Connect with CMA Online: Subscribe to the CMA NEWSLETTER: http://countrymu.sc/em Visit the CMA WEBSITE: http://countrymu.sc/cmaworld Visit the CMA Fest WEBSITE: http://countrymu.sc/cmafest Like CMA on FACEBOOK: http://countrymu.sc/fb Follow CMA on TWITTER: http://countrymu.sc/tw Follow CMA on INSTAGRAM: http://countrymu.sc/ig Follow CMA on SNAPCHAT: http://countrymu.sc/sc 2019-12-03T16:41:38.000Z

“I think a little nervousness is good,” Yearwood says. “There’s this line in ‘Every Girl in This Town’ that says, ‘You got this baby, so what if you don’t?’ I think that we all have that thing. I don’t know, you probably do too. Hopefully, you do. You think everyone’s going to figure out, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.’ There’s that moment where you do what you do, that you think, ‘Do I really know and why am I here?'”

She adds that the biggest thing that helped her get over her nerves was to help mentor other people on the show on overcoming their own nervousness.

“It’s been interesting that the thing that has helped me not be so nervous is especially on a show like this, to pick out someone younger than me who’s more nervous than me and go up to them and make them not be nervous. And that helps me. They don’t realize that it’s helping me,” says Yearwood.

Additionally, for the first time ever, the Country Music Association is selling a Tacky Country Christmas sweater that was designed by performers from the show. A portion of the proceeds from the sales will go to benefit music education students and programs across the country through the CMA Foundation. The sweater is on sale now via the CMA World website.

Tacky Country Christmas Sweater Construction | CMASubscribe: http://countrymu.sc/youtube About CMA: CMA is dedicated to bringing the poetry and emotion of Country Music to the world. We will continue the tradition of leadership and professionalism, promoting the music, and recognizing excellence in all its forms. While fostering a spirit of community and sharing, we will respect and encourage creativity and the unique contributions of all. CMA will be a place to have fun and celebrate success. We will take risks, embrace change, and always exceed the expectations of those we serve. Connect with CMA Online: Subscribe to the CMA NEWSLETTER: http://countrymu.sc/em Visit the CMA WEBSITE: http://countrymu.sc/cmaworld Visit the CMA Fest WEBSITE: http://countrymu.sc/cmafest Like CMA on FACEBOOK: http://countrymu.sc/fb Follow CMA on TWITTER: http://countrymu.sc/tw Follow CMA on INSTAGRAM: http://countrymu.sc/ig Follow CMA on SNAPCHAT: http://countrymu.sc/sc [VIDEO TITLE] | CMA Awards 2017 | CMA http://www.youtube.com/user/CountryMusicAssoc 2019-11-25T16:47:18.000Z

