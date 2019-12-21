Colorado vs Dayton Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 13 Dayton Flyers basketball team will meet the Colorado Buffaloes at the United Center in the Chicago Legends doubleheader on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Colorado vs Dayton Preview

The Flyers’ (9-1) lone loss this season came to the now-No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in the Maui Invitational final on Nov. 27.

They’ve since won four straight, most recently topping North Texas Mean Green 71-58 at home on Tuesday. Dayton helped the Mean Green to 19 turnovers and limited them to 19-of-48 (39.6%) shooting.

“We wanted to make them uncomfortable tonight,” Dayton head coach Anthony Grant said, according to Flyer News. “We did a good job taking away some things that they have had success with.”

He added: “We knew coming in that these guys were very capable from the three-point line. Our guys were able to see how dangerous the three-point line is, and how quickly it can change a game.”

Forward Ryan Mikesell and guard Jalen Crutcher scored 16 apiece to lead the Flyers. Big man Obi Toppin, whose 20.1 points per game lead the team, scored 11 to go with a game-high 7 rebounds. His 6 assists tied for a game high and were a personal season best.

“(Obi)’s such a willing passer, that’s also what makes him so good,” Mikesell said, per Flyer News. “You know teams are going to double, and even triple-team him. He was willing to make that cross-court pass. We’ll see all sorts of stuff to try and stop him because he is one of the best players in the country.”

The Buffaloes (9-2) have also fallen to the Jayhawks. They followed that road defeat with a close home loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers three days later.

But Colorado’s won two straight since. On Thursday, they throttled the Prairie View A&M Panthers 83-64 at home. The Buffaloes shot 26-of-52 (50%) from the field and held the Panthers to 25-of-68 (36.8%) shooting.

“I thought there were some things we can build on, especially offensively, from tonight’s game” Colorado head coach Tad Boyle said, according to 247 Sports.

The Buffaloes notched 18 assists on their 26 makes.

“We’ll take that every night,” Boyle said, per 247 Sports. “Still turned it over a little bit too much but it came in bunches and that’s something that we’ve got to get under control quickly, but I like how we shared and moved the ball.”

Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting, grabbed 7 rebounds, and dished a game-high 6 assists.

“I thought McKinley Wright the whole night was really looking to get guys involved,” Boyle said, per 247 Sports. “Maybe a little bit, I don’t want to say too much. But, you look at his line, he scores 11 points on five shots. He was very efficient.”