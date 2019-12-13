Colorado vs CSU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Colorado State Rams (7-5) will host the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) at Moby Arena in Fort Collins on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

CBS Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Colorado vs CSU on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles all include CBS Sports Network.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Colorado vs CSU on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Colorado vs CSU on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Colorado vs CSU Preview

The Rams are coming off a 72-68 win against South Dakota State Tuesday, which halted a two-game skid. Led by center Nico Carvacho, who is tops on the team in scoring (13.3 points per game) and rebounds (9.9 a game), CSU is shooting 35.6% from three-point range, and 46.7% from the field.

Carvacho has been assisted by freshman guard Isaiah Stevens, who is chipping in 11 points and a team-leading 3.6 assists a game. Sophomore forward Adam Thistlewood is adding 9.8 points and 4 rebounds a game, and he is also the team’s best three-point shooter, hitting over 45% of his shots from beyond the arc.

Defense seems to be the key this season for the Rams, however. They’re 7-0 when holding teams to 75 points or less, and 0-5 when they fail to do that.

The Buffaloes are currently in first place in the Pac-12 Division, and they’re trying to snap a two-game losing streak after winning their first seven games. Junior guard Tyler Bey is averaging a double double (13 points and 11 rebounds) and he leads the team in both categories. Guard McKinley Wright IV and guard D’Shawn Schwartz are also adding 12.3 and 10.3 points, respectively.

Sophomore forward Evan Battey is averaging 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds, but he is shooting just over 55% from the free throw line, and details like those could matter a great deal in this game.

Both Schwartz and Bey are the team’s best three-point shooters, each hitting 41.7% of their long-range shots. As a team, the Buffaloes are shooting 35% from three-point range, which isn’t great, but they’re also 30th in the nation in points allowed (60.6 ppg) so solid defense has been a huge reason why they’ve won seven games.

Considering that it’s a strength of both teams, this game could likely come down to defense, with the victor playing the stingiest ‘D.’

The Buffaloes won last year’s clash between these two teams, beating the Rams 86-80.