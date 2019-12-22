Cowboys vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In a game both teams need to win, the Dallas Cowboys head to Lincoln Financial Field to face the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Eagles on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Eagles on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in select markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Eagles on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Eagles on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Start Your Dazn Canada Free Trial

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Eagles and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Cowboys vs Eagles Preview

The stakes are high in this one: if the Cowboys win, they’ll win the NFC East. If the Eagles win, they will keep themselves alive in the playoff hunt, and they’ll need another win Week 17 to secure the division and a postseason opportunity. If Philly lose this one, they’ll be eliminated from the playoffs entirely.

The primary concern for the Cowboys entering the game is quarterback Dak Prescott’s shoulder. Prescott has been limited by a shoulder injury all week, and he plans to play through it Sunday. Whether the injury hampers him or not will be one of the game’s biggest storylines.

As for the Eagles, they have won two in a row, but they lost to the Cowboys when they met Week 7, which is why a win here is necessary. Philly is 4-3 at home this year, and they have been led largely by good defense. They’ll face a Dallas team that is leading the league in total offense.

One matchup to watch will be Ezekiel Elliott against this Eagles defense. Philadelphia is giving up just 90.4 rushing yards a game, which is second-lowest in the league. The game will give Elliott an opportunity to finish the season on a strong note in a game his team needs. Whether he rises to the occasion could have a huge impact on this game.

The Cowboys have also been solid on defense all season, allowing 20.6 points per game. They will be have opportunities against Wentz, who has fumbled at least once in the team’s last seven games.