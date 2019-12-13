How to Watch Disney Channel Holiday Party at Walt Disney World Online

In 2019, ABC and Disney Channel organized three holiday celebrations, the second of which — Disney Channel Holiday Party at Walt Disney World — is airing Friday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW App. It features star-studded performances, appearances by everyone’s favorite Disney characters, and a sneak peek at a new Walt Disney World ride and the upcoming Disney Channel original movie Zombies 2.

Disney Channel Holiday Party at Walt Disney World Preview

This holiday season, Disney and ABC are bringing the magic of the Disney Parks to viewers’ homes with three special holiday events. The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration aired on Thanksgiving night and the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade airs on Christmas Day.

But the Disney Channel Holiday Party at Walt Disney World airs Friday night (Dec. 13) and it promises to be a ton of holly-jolly holiday fun.

The special is hosted by Glee star Matthew Morrison and Disney Channel stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim. It was recorded at the Walt Disney World resort in Florida and aboard the Disney Fantasy cruise ship.

Performers include Shaggy, Issac Ryan Brown, Ruby Rose Turner, Kylie Cantrall, and hit a capella group Pentatonix, plus viewers will be treated to sneak peeks of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway ride, coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida in spring 2020 and Disneyland Park in California in the future, and the upcoming Disney Channel original movie Zombies 2.

Disney Stars Scarlett Estevez and Israel Johnson will also host a special segment highlighting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots holiday giving campaign.

The musical performances will include Donnelly on “Home for the Holidays,” Brown and Turner dueting on “The 12 Days of Christmas,” Cantrall performing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” Shaggy singing a reggae “Jamaican Drummer Boy,” and Pentatonix performing a special a capella version of “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

Morrison is hosting as part of his promotion for his upcoming album “Disney Dreamin’ with Matthew Morrison,” in which the Tony-nominated performer will cover classic Disney songs. The album drops March 6; it is currently available for pre-order.

“I have never felt so much joy and connection in making an album,” Morrison said in a statement to Billboard when the album was announced. “Every note, every word I sang was for my son, Revel James. There’s a beautiful feeling of nostalgia that is forever connected to the Disney catalog, and my goal was to deliver an album that reconnects us all to the magic of youth.”

