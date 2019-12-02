Disney+ Cyber Monday Deal: Yearly Subscription for $59.99

Get This Cyber Monday Deal Now

Unless you’ve been living under Pride Rock, you’ve probably heard that Disney finally released its first streaming service, Disney+. While many were skeptical that Disney was too late to compete against already established streaming platforms like Netflix and HBO Now, Disney+ exploded in its first few days – both figuratively and literally – amassing over 10 million subscribers and crashing on its launch day.

FOR TODAY ONLY, you can score Disney Plus for $10 off the yearly subscription of Disney’s new service, bringing the price down to just $59.99/year. The deal is only valid from 6AM EST to 11:59PM EST on December 2nd.

So, aside from the stellar Cyber Monday price, what makes Disney+ so desirable?

Well, the content on the platform is truly a dream come true. Not only do they serve all original Disney content like their ever-popular animated films – think The Lion King and Toy Story – but they also feature Disney Channel classics – ahem, Cadet Kelly – that hasn’t been seen since the early ‘00s.

They also have new and exciting Disney+ Originals that you can only stream, like Star Wars: The Mandalorian, a live version of Lady and the Tramp, High School Musical: The Series, and so much more.

Disney isn’t partial to their original content, though. They include everything under their media umbrella, from Pixar, to Marvel, to Star Wars, and even National Geographic. Not to mention, fans can even catch up on all 30 seasons of The Simpsons franchise. D’oh!

Beyond the limitless shows and movies, Disney+ is available to watch from almost all of your devices:

Television:

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

AppleTV

Chromecast

LG TVs

Roku

Samsung

Computer:

Chrome OS

MacOS

Windows PC

Mobile & Tablet:

Amazon Fire Tablets

Android Phones & Tablets

iPhone and iPad

Game Consoles:

Unlike some of the more popular streaming services, you can watch Disney+ from 4 devices at one time for the base price. You can also download any movie or TV show and watch on the go, meaning you won’t have to rely on the internet or WiFi to watch Frozen for the zillionth time.

It’s even relatively cheap to sign up for Disney+. After your 7-day free trial, you can either sign up for a monthly plan of $6.99 or an annual plan of $69.99 (a 16% discount). They also give you the option to bundle Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month.

Despite the long wait for a Disney-exclusive streaming service, they have done a supercalifragilistic job with Disney+, making all Disney content available in one place and at an affordable cost. So if you’d like to bibbidi-bobbidi-boo your way to watching Disney+, head to disneyplus.com today to score this Cyber Monday deal.

Get This Cyber Monday Deal Now