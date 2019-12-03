Duke vs Michigan State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans basketball team will host the No. 10 Duke Blue Devils at the Breslin Center on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Duke vs Michigan State Preview

The Blue Devils suffered their first defeat of the season a week ago, falling at home to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 85-83 on a last-second layup in overtime.

On Friday, they bounced back with an 83-70 victory over the Winthrop Eagles at Cameroon Indoor Stadium, improving to 7-1. Three days later, they fell from No. 1 to No. 10 in the Associated Press poll.

“It was a big win for us, especially coming after Tuesday,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said after besting the Eagles, according to The Chronicle. “We played hard and well tonight, not all the time, but much different than Tuesday. If we had played this way Tuesday, we would have won. We had to play this way to win tonight.”

Duke freshman forward Matthew Hurt led all participants with 20 points, shooting 7-of-13 from the field and 2-of-4 from deep. Sophomore point guard Tre Jones added 15 points and 3 steals, dishing a team-high 6 assists.

“We had a tough couple days of practice,” Jones said of the team’s mindset against Winthrop, per The Chronicle. “We had meetings, film. Felt like we learned a lot about our team, about ourselves over the last couple days.”

Freshman guard Cassius Stanley, the Blue Devils’ third-leading scorer, suffered a leg injury early in the second half. Out indefinitely, he’ll miss the Michigan State game.

The Spartans fell to the Virginia Tech Hokies 71-66 in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Nov. 25, but rebounded by securing victories over the Georgia Bulldogs and the UCLA Bruins to take fifth place in the tournament and improve to 5-2 on the season. They dropped from No. 3 to No. 11 in the AP poll on Monday.

Michigan State senior point guard Cassius Winston scored 20 points and dished 4 assists, both game highs, in the team’s 75-62 victory over the Bruins for fifth place on Wednesday.

“We usually get time to practice and go back and watch film and learn what to do to get better,” Winston said, according to The Associated Press. “This time we got punched in our mouth and then we had to play the next day. And I think we did a pretty good job of rallying and getting back out there and playing hard for the next couple days.”

Last season, these teams met in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight. The Spartans won 68-67 behind a 20-point, 10-assist, 4-steal effort from Winston.

“I think about [last year’s game] a little bit, but it’s a whole new year,” Jones said, per The Chronicle. “They have a lot of new guys, we have a lot of new guys. Obviously, you think about last year a little bit but it’s a whole new year and a different type of game… Different teams, different vibe, but the same goal to win.”