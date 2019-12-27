How to Watch Showtime’s Duran Duran Documentary Online

If you’re hungry like the wolf for all the Duran Duran behind-the-scenes anecdotes and band history you can get, you’re in luck — Showtime is premiering a documentary about the hit ’80s/’90s band called Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know on Friday, December 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of Showtime on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services.

‘Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know’ Preview

This new documentary about Duran Duran is described as “a candid look at the band’s career with previously unseen footage and intimate conversations with the original line-up: singer Simon Le Bon, bassist John Taylor, drummer Roger Taylor, and keyboardist Nick Rhodes. The film will showcase the defining moments of the band’s four-decade career and preview a glimpse of what’s next for them.

This British new wave band burst onto the scene in 1981 with its self-titled album, which contained the single “Girls on Film,” the first of 14 singles that would crack the Top 10 on the U.K. charts. They followed it up a year later with Rio, which had “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Save a Prayer,” and the title song, all of which did well in the U.K. and the U.S. But their two biggest hits were the 1984 song “The Reflex” and 1985 James Bond theme “A View to a Kill.”

The band has never quite matched their success in the 1980s, but they did have a few hits in the 1990s — “Ordinary World” and “Come Undone” — and even charted a song in 2004. They were largely quiet for several years until, in 2011, the band released a song called “Girl Panic!”, the video for which featured famous supermodels Yasmin Le Bon, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Eva Herzigova, and Helena Christensen playing the band.

Crawford is actually one of the featured interviews in the documentary, as is fellow hit ’80s artist Boy George.

“They were pioneers in music videos. That’s how we got our music,” says Crawford in the trailer. Boy George adds, “To have the career that Duran Duran, it’s like the ultimate dream.”

The original band members also talk about how they all thought the success would last forever and personalities began to clash the more famous they became.

“Getting the personalities to work was more challenging than the music,” says drummer Taylor, with Rhodes adding, “Misunderstandings, petty nerves.”

Then it became hard to accept that they weren’t having the success in the 1990s that they had in the previous decade. But it looks like all of the original band members were game to get together for this documentary and explore all of that drama from the height of their fame.

Duran Duran — There’s Something You Should Know premieres Friday, December 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

