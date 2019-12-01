Eagles vs Dolphins Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) have dropped two in a row, but have a shot to pull even for the top spot in the NFC East as they hit the road to take on the Miami Dolphins (2-9) on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Dolphins on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Dolphins on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in select markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Dolphins on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Dolphins on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Start Your Dazn Canada Free Trial

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Dolphins and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Eagles vs Dolphins Preview

The Eagles season has been anything but rainbows and butterflies, but Philadelphia still has a chance to make the playoffs despite being ravaged by injuries this season.

The Eagles couldn’t muster up offense last week in a 17-9 loss to the Seahawks, but reinforcements are on the way. Wide receivers Nelson Agholor (knee) and Alshon Jeffery (ankle) were full participants in Friday’s practice and will be available for Sunday’s game.

“They’re both doing well, trending in the right direction,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “We’ll get through today and see where they’re at today and hopefully get them to the game.”

A key injury to watch is to tight end Zach Ertz, who leads the team with 712 receiving yards through 12 games. He’s listed a questionable for the matchup.

“Zach is doing fine,” Pederson said. “We’re going to get him on grass today, run, see where he’s at. He’ll go through practice a little bit and then we’ll find out at the end of the day. Just wanted to be cautious with him, keep him rested and ready to go.”

While the offense has sputtered the Eagles defense has stepped up, allowed 17 or fewer points in four straight games.

“We sort of found the formula right now that our guys are executing well,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. “You’re seeing guys that are playing with passion, guys that are enjoying playing with each other, that are communicating well, that are tackling well, that are covering well, rushing well.”

The big story this week for the Eagles was the team inking left tackle Lane Johnson to a long-term deal. It’s reportedly for four years and $72 million, which includes $54.595 million guaranteed NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

Miami has managed to turn things around a bit since a miserable start to the year that had some lumping them in with some of the worst teams of all time. The Dolphins beat the Colts and Jets before dropping their last two to the Browns and Bills.

“Guys love to play football, and they’re competitors,” head coach Brian Flores said. “If you’re a competitor, you go out there and try to win every week.”