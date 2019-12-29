Eagles vs Giants Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New York Giants (4-11) host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) Sunday at MetLife Stadium in what will be a huge game with playoff implications for the Eagles — and the Dallas Cowboys.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it's in your market (coverage map), it'll be televised on Fox.

Eagles vs Giants Preview

For the Eagles, it’s simple: win this one, and they make the playoffs for the third year in a row. If they lose, they’ll also need the Dallas Cowboys to lose to Washington if they want to secure the top spot in the NFC East. The Eagles did themselves a favor by beating the Cowboys last week, and now, they control their own playoff destiny completely.

Standing in their way is Daniel Jones and the New York Giants, who have not scored a victory against a winning team all season. Jones is coming off a career game last week against Washington, throwing for 352 yards while tossing five touchdown passes with no interceptions. He’ll be facing a solid Eagles defense that is allowing just 88 yards a game on the ground and just over 239 yards through the air.

On offense, Philadelphia is going to have to win without their star offensive player, tight end Zach Ertz, who has been ruled out this week due to a rib injury. While the Eagles will get running back Jordan Howard back in the lineup, they will absolutely miss Ertz, who has 916 yards and six touchdowns this year. Look for Wentz to go to his TE2, Dallas Goedert, in the absence of Ertz.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has been excellent in his coaching career in the month of December and beyond. Pederson is 15-7 in his career in games played in December, January, or February, and this game is as big as any. He should have his team ready to go for this one, although New York will likely be ready to go, as well.

The Giants have lost six straight to the Eagles, and this will be the rookie Jones’ first time facing the divisional rival. Jones could end his rookie season on a high note by playing spoiler here. If the Eagles’ run defense can continue their excellent play and contain Saquon Barkley, Jones may not have that chance, however.

The Eagles lead the all-time series, 86-85-2, and Philadelphia is 10-1 in their last 11 games against the Giants.