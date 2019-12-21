Edgar vs Zombie Live Stream: How to Watch UFC Busan Online

Chan Sung Jung, aka “The Korean Zombie,” will fight Frankie Edgar at featherweight to headline UFC Fight Night 165 at Sajik Arena in Sajik, South Korea.

In the US, the prelims (Saturday 2 a.m. ET/Friday 11 p.m. PT) will be on ESPN, while Edgar vs The Korean Zombie and the main card (Saturday 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT) will be exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s a rundown of how to watch a live stream of all the fights online:

How to Watch UFC Busan Main Card Online

The main card won't be on TV in the United States, but you can watch Edgar vs The Korean Zombie and all the main card fights on ESPN+:

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of UFC and other live sporting events.

Or, if you also plan on ordering UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy on January 18, you can buy one year of ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 246 ($64.99 value) for a special bundle price of $84.98:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can Edgar vs The Korean Zombie and all the fights live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night Busan Prelims Online

The preliminary card will be televised on ESPN, but if you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of ESPN via live-TV streaming services:

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN and ESPN2. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the prelim fights on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the fights on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN and ESPN2. It costs $25 for the first month ($35 per month after that), which makes Sling by far the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the prelim fights live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

ESPN and ESPN2 are included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the prelim fights on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the fights on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

UFC Fight Night Busan 2019 Preview

Jung scored a performance of the night bonus has last time out, knocking out Renato Moicano with punches to the head 58 seconds into their UFC Fight Night 154 bout in June.

It was Jung’s first fight since November 2018, when he succumbed to a Yair Rodríguez elbow with a second remaining in their UFC Fight Night 139 scrap.

“The last fight last year with Yair was a very emotional one,” the 32-year-old Korean told MMA Fighting through a translator after besting Moicano. “After that loss it has been a long time since I’ve been back into the octagon. Because I was able to step out with a win, it was very emotional.”

Jung — the No. 6 featherweight contender, according to the UFC — was originally slated to meet Brian Ortega, the division’s No. 2 contender, on Saturday. Ortega pulled out earlier this month, citing a knee injury.

Edgar, the division’s No. 4 contender, who’d been preparing to make his bantamweight debut against Cory Sandhagen in January, stepped up on short notice. The 38-year-old American is coming off a title-fight defeat to Max Holloway in July.

Jung and Edgar were originally scheduled to meet at UFC Fight Night 139, before the latter suffered a bicep injury that held him out of the event, opening the door for Rodríguez’s famous knockout.

“I was really close to fighting him,” Edgar said, according to MMA Junkie. “I believe he wanted to fight me; I know I wanted to fight him, and to have a guy like Chan on my record, is something that I wanted — wanted to have, and luckily this opportunity came up.”

He added: “You know, I think what makes it intriguing is fighting ‘Korean Zombie’ here in his home country, the style he brings, I mean they call him the ‘Zombie’ for a reason. He takes a beating, keeps coming – you can’t really put him away. He fights with a ton of heart, and I consider myself a guy that fights that way as well.”

Main Card, 5 a.m. ET on ESPN+

Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung, featherweight

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakić, light heavyweight

Dooho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain, featherweight

Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez, light heavyweight

Jun Yong Park vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan, bantamweight

Preliminary Card, 2 a.m. on ESPN

Ciryl Gane vs. Tanner Boser, heavyweight

Seungwoo Choi vs. Suman Mokhtarian, featherweight

Dong Hyun Ma vs. Omar Morales, lightweight

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Matt Schnell, flyweight

Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov, bantamweight

Miranda Granger vs. Amanda Lemos, women’s strawweight

Alateng Heili vs. Ryan Benoit, bantamweight