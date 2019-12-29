How to Watch ‘Flirty Dancing’ Premiere Online

Flirty Dancing is the latest FOX reality competition series. It is a U.K. transplant that is part Dancing With the Stars, part The Bachelor, and all fun. Each episode sees a man or woman who is single and ready to mingle learn one half of a dance routine, then go on two blind dates where he or she performs the dance with the blind dates and then chooses which one to continue seeing to find out if there’s a love connection there.

Preview: A Blind Date Like No Other | Season 1 | FLIRTY DANCINGDon't miss the series premiere of FLIRTY DANCING, SUN DEC 29th only on FOX! Subscribe now for more FOX clips: http://fox.tv/SubscribeFOX Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ Hosted by actress, producer, and dancer, Jenna Dewan, comes FLIRTY DANCING, the innovative new series that is part performance, part blind date, and all about romantic chemistry. Complete strangers are taught half of a dance routine, then meet for the first time on a blind date at a breathtaking location, where they will then dance together without saying a word. In this romantic approach to dating, these singles will push themselves out of their comfort zones in the hope of being swept off their feet. Will it be love at first dance? Preview: A Blind Date Like No Other | Season 1 | FLIRTY DANCING http://www.youtube.com/user/FoxBroadcasting 2019-11-07T01:51:18.000Z

Flirty Dancing is based on a successful British reality series that has already aired two seasons across the pond. The U.S. version tapped dancer/actress Jenna Dewan as its host and she says she could not be more excited to play matchmaker for the couples on the series.

“I have found love dancing. I have expressed love dancing. I think it’s because it allows you to connect in ways that your mind can’t,” Dewan, who met her ex-husband Channing Tatum on the set of the dance film Step Up, tells FOX 10 in a recent interview.

“Flirty Dancing is a truly unique format – it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. It’s fun, fresh and romantic, and broadens the dating format far beyond its traditional boundaries,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment in a press release. “Jenna is our dream host. She knows all about how powerful connection and chemistry can be on the dance floor. So there really is no one better to help guide these singles in their search for love.”

Preview: The International Phenomenon Comes To FOX | Season 1 | FLIRTY DANCINGDon't miss a special preview of FLIRTY DANCING, SUN at 8/7c only on FOX! Subscribe now for more Flirty Dancing clips: http://fox.tv/SubscribeFOX Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ Hosted by actress, producer, and dancer, Jenna Dewan, comes FLIRTY DANCING, the innovative new series that is part performance, part blind date, and all about romantic chemistry. Complete strangers are taught half of a dance routine, then meet for the first time on a blind date at a breathtaking location, where they will then dance together without saying a word. In this romantic approach to dating, these singles will push themselves out of their comfort zones in the hope of being swept off their feet. Will it be love at first dance? Preview: The International Phenomenon Comes To FOX | Season 1 | FLIRTY DANCING http://www.youtube.com/user/FoxBroadcasting 2019-12-20T20:25:48.000Z

The show has tapped renowned dancer/choreographers Val Chmerkovskiy of Dancing With the Stars and Travis Wall and Tyce Diorio from So You Think You Can Dance to choreograph the dance routines for the Flirty Dancing couples. The previews make it look like a lot of fun, especially if the couples actually make a love connection.

Alas, no couples from the U.K. version stayed together, but maybe the U.S. series will have a better track record. It does bode well that each singleton has two people to choose from; in the U.K. version, there is only one dance partner.

Flirty Dancing has a special premiere preview on Sunday, December 29 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, live in all timezones. The show then moves to its regular Wednesday night timeslot on January 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

