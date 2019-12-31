FSU vs Arizona State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Florida Seminoles and the Arizona State Sun Devils will meet in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX, on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV, or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of CBS via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Watch CBS on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch a live stream of Florida State vs Arizona State on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in select markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Florida State vs Arizona State on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

CBS (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Florida State vs Arizona State on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and don’t need any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch a live stream of Florida State vs Arizona State on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the CBS app.

2019 Sun Bowl Preview

The Sun Devils closed their regular season with a pair of victories in the wake of four consecutive defeats, besting the then-No. 6 Oregon Ducks 31-28 before topping archrivals the Arizona Wildcats 24-14 in their finale to finish with a 7-5 mark.

Against the Wildcats, quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 12 of 19 passes for 104 yards and added 62 yards on 12 carries, and running back Eno Benjamin carried 34 times for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Tuesday’s tilt will be ASU’s eighth bowl game in nine seasons, but they haven’t won one since 2014.

“I think for us, with so many young guys, that’s what you grasp right away is these guys have never participated, more than half our team probably haven’t been in a bowl game,” Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards said, according to 247 Sports. “We need to win a bowl game. That’s kind of one of our goals this year, was to get into a bowl game obviously and win one. We didn’t win last year.”

The Sun Devils will be without Benjamin, their top running back, as well as top receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who are both forgoing the bowl game to prepare for the upcoming NFL draft.

“It’s just next guy up, and that’s just what we do,” Edwards said, per 247 Sports.

“A lot of these young guys are going to have an opportunity. This is a game where you’re trying to win it, obviously. And then with that, if you can get some young guys in the game that didn’t play a lot, we want to play them. This will be a good test for them to play against a very athletic football team.”

He added: “As we said going into this game, there’s a lot of players that haven’t played a lot. We’re going to try to give them an opportunity to play.”

Florida State appeared in 36 consecutive bowl games before that streak was snapped a year ago with a 5-7 record. They snuck in with a 6-6 mark this time around.

The Seminoles fell to in-state rivals the Florida Gators 40-17 in their regular season finale.

Quarterback James Blackman went 14-of-23 for 150 yards. Running back Cam Akers rushed 17 times for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Like Benjamin and Aiyuk, Akers will skip the bowl game in advance of the NFL draft.

“We didn’t perform the way we wanted to, doing the little things right,” FSU interim head coach Odell Haggins said after the loss, according to The Associated Press. “I articulated to my team: the lesson we learned tonight is bigger than football by creating great habits throughout your life.”