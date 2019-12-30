Florida vs Virginia Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 9 Florida Gators (10-2) are big favorites in Miami Monday night when they take on the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (9-4) in the Orange Bowl.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

2019 Orange Bowl Preview

Virginia enter this game playing well overall. They won four straight games to end their season before being blown out by undefeated reigning national champion Clemson in the ACC title game.

The Cavaliers are averaging just over 32 points a game, and they have been solid on offense all season, largely due to stellar quarterback play. Virginia is led by quarterback Bryce Perkins, who has 3,215 yards passing and 18 touchdowns on the season — but what he has done with his legs has been equally impressive.

Perkins is the definition of a dual threat quarterback. He has 745 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, and he is also the Cavs’ leading rusher. Perkins said this week that he is ready to “go out there and shock the world,” so he seems to feel confident in his team’s chances.

Gators linebacker Jonathan Greenard said this week that his team will do their best to prepare for the “dynamic athlete” Perkins is. “He has 100 more carries than any running back on the team,” Greenard correctly surmised. “That just tells you all it is right there. He’s going to call his number. He’s their guy.” Whether Florida can slow Perkins could be the key to this game.

On the other side of the ball, the Cavaliers are allowing 26.5 points per game, and that could very well be the difference in this game. They’ll need the best defensive effort they’ve had all year if they want over overpower this Florida team.

The Gators are scoring 33 points a game on offense, while allowing 14.4 points on defense. They have had a well-balanced attack all year, but their unquestioned strength has been their defense. The Gators are a top 10 unit, currently ranked 8th in the nation in scoring defense. Florida has been great against the run, and they’re allowing just under 300 total yards per game, which also ranks in the top 10.

On offense, the Gators will be led by quarterback Kyle Trask, who took over starting duties early this season after starter Feleipe Franks went down. Trask has filled in capably, throwing for 2,636 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Gators are gaining over 420 yards of total offense per game, while the Virginia defense is allowing 358.2 yards per game, so this one could very well come down to which defense plays better.