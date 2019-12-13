Georgetown vs Stanford Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Georgetown Hoyas and the Stanford Cardinal will meet in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament semifinals on Friday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU.

Georgetown vs Stanford Preview

Stanford reached their seventh College Cup (the national semifinals and final) by besting the Clemson Tigers 5-4 on penalty kicks after the sides played to a 1-1 draw through regulation and overtime.

“We were trying to find ways to open them, but they were dogged defensively and electrifying on the counterattack,” Stanford head coach Jeremy Gunn said, according to Palo Alto Online. “They built really well and were able to have a lot of possession and a lot of the territorial advantage. Clemson played a fantastic game and asked every question you could, but I felt our entire team defended so well. We felt that if we could defend well, we’d create our moments. We were going to have to roll our sleeves up and really dig in. Our guys were warriors out there.”

Redshirt senior defenseman Tanner Beason put Stanford up with a header off a corner kick in the 35th minute, then tallied the team’s third goal in the shootout. Goalkeeper Andrew Thomas made 3 saves during before the shootout. He then made a pair of stops penalty-kick stops, diving to his right for both.

“The boys remain composed and took so many good penalties,” Gunn said, per Palo Alto Online. “We held our nerve. Andrew did his homework and came up with some big saves. We prepare very, very diligently for penalties and confidence comes from good preparation.”

The Cardinal have won three nationals titles, taking them consecutively from 2015-17. Last year, they fell in the quarterfinals to the Akron Zips, the eventual runners-up.

The Hoyas have reached the title game just once, falling to the Indiana Hoosiers in 2012.

In this year’s quarterfinals, Georgetown rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Washington Huskies after conceding a goal in the fourth minute.

“I think today the guys had to be really patient with letting the game happen,” Georgetown head coach Brian Wiese said, according to The Hoya.

Junior midfielder Jacob Montes bent a free kick into the upper-right corner from about 25 yards out to tie things up in the 72nd minute. Four minutes later, junior forward Derek Dodson dribbled past several Huskies before blasting a low shot off the keeper’s fingers and in.

“I think the thing with our group this year again is that Jacob Montes stands up in a really critical moment and he executes a really good free kick,” Wiese said, per The Hoya. “And then Derek, who didn’t play his best game, won the game. So that’s what it’s about in this stage, making plays when they need to be made.”