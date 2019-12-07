Georgia vs LSU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

LSU and Georgia have combined for just one loss this season, but will put it all on the line as they face off for the SEC Championship in Atlanta on Saturday in a game that could cause a major shakeup for the College Football Playoff.

Georgia vs LSU Preview

It’d be easy for undefeated LSU to start thinking about the College Football Playoff and their national championship hopes. However, the Tigers have one more big game in front of them as they take on a one-loss Georgia team in the SEC Championship.

“We’ve got to finish the SEC championship, and then let’s see where we’re ranked,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “None of that stuff matters right now. We’ve got to win this football game. This is a big football game for our team, and that’s all we’re thinking about.”

It’s a game that matches up an unstoppable force with an immovable object. The high-powered LSU offense is averaging 48.7 points per game, the second most in the nation. The Georgia defense is allowing just 10.4 points per game and have shutout three opponents this season.

“When you come out of the SEC and represent your programs in this game, you’ve been through the gauntlet,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.

LSU’s new-look spread offense is led by Heisman favorite Joe Burrow, who has put up insane numbers this season. He’s thrown for an SEC-record 4,366 yards to go with 44 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also leads all FBS hurlers in completion percentage.

“We’re going to keep our same mentality,” Burrow said. “We’re going to attack, we’re going to go fast, we’re going to throw the ball down the field, but also understanding this is one of the best defenses in the country, so you’re going to have to take what the defense gives you and march the ball down the field. They’re not going to give you anything easy.”

Georgia’s only loss this season was a 20-17 setback against South Carolina double-OT.

“I think we learned a lot about ourselves from that game,” Smart said. “Your back’s against the wall every week because of this league and this really format of college football, it only takes one sometimes. You lose control of the things around you if you don’t perform well, and you start hoping and wishing on other people. So it probably was better for an awakening internally for some guys and for team members than it was the overall our backs are against the wall because you’re in playoff mode every week in the SEC.”

LSU is a touchdown favorite for the game, which has a total of 56 points. The Tigers were just a 3.5-point favorite when the line opened, but a string of action pushed that number up, according to Odds Shark. It’s the third consecutive SEC title game for Georgia and the first since 2011 for LSU.