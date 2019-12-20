How to Watch Global Citizen Prize 2019 Online

The international advocacy organization Global Citizen aims to rally engaged citizens to use their collective voice to end worldwide extreme poverty by 2030. On Friday, December 20, NBC is broadcasting the star-studded event where the organization recognized leaders in five categories who are working to help Global Citizen achieve its goals.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Global Citizen Prize 2019 Preview

Hosted by John Legend, the 2019 Global Citizen Prize is honoring global advocates in five categories: Cisco Youth Leadership Award, Artist, World Leader, Business Leader and Global Citizen of the Year.

Hosted by John Legend, the 2019 Global Citizen Prize is honoring global advocates in five categories: Cisco Youth Leadership Award, Artist, World Leader, Business Leader and Global Citizen of the Year.

These honorees are taking action to end extreme poverty and during the special they will be celebrated with powerful video packages revealing their stories and the impact they are having all around the world.

In addition to honoring these global citizens by highlighting their good works, a number of celebrities will be on hand to honor them as well. The special features performances by host Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Raphael Saadiq, Sting, Stormzy, Chris Martin, and H.E.R.

Global Citizen is an advocacy organization aiming to end extreme poverty by 2030. It organizes massive global campaigns to help Global Citizens’ efforts around the world. The Global Citizen members have taken over 24 million actions worldwide, which have resulted in commitments valued at nearly $50 billion, impacting the lives of over 880 million people living in extreme poverty.

The honorees in this inaugural award ceremony will not only be celebrated themselves, but their work will have a monetary impact on the organizations they world alongside.

The Artist Award, which will be given to musical artist Sting, honors a creative individual or group who uses their platform and their work to create change not only through conversation but meaningful impact. The award includes a $150,000 prize paid to the organization through which the individual has achieved impact.

The Business Leader Award, which will be given to Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, honors an individual in the business community who has combined business goals with positive human impact.

The World Leader Award, which will be given to Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina J. Mohammed, honors an individual in the political or advocacy space who has advocated for and implemented policy changes that have actionably improved the lives of those suffering the effects of poverty.

The Global Citizen of the Year Award, which will be given to filmmaker Richard Curtis, honors an individual who has proven exceptional and sustained impact toward the goal of ending extreme poverty. This individual’s body of work must be extraordinary in its scope.

The Cisco Youth Leadership Award honors an individual aged 18-30 who has contributed meaningfully toward the goal of ending extreme poverty. The award, sponsored by Cisco, includes a $250,000 prize paid to the organization through which the individual has achieved impact.

The Cisco Youth Leadership Award honors an individual aged 18-30 who has contributed meaningfully toward the goal of ending extreme poverty. The award, sponsored by Cisco, includes a $250,000 prize paid to the organization through which the individual has achieved impact.

The winner of the youth prize will be announced during the Global Citizen Award ceremony; the finalists are Luisa Bonin of São Paulo, Brazil; Nashin Mahtani of Jakarta, Indonesia; Alain Nteff of Yaoundé, Cameroon; Priya Prakash of Gurugram, India; and Haroon Yasin of Islamabad, Pakistan

