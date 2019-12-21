Harrison vs Charlo 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Tony Harrison will put his WBC light middleweight title on the line against Jermell Charlo on Saturday at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.

Harrison vs Charlo 2 Preview

Harrison took Charlo’s WBC light middleweight title via unanimous decision when they met at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Dec. 22, 2018. Charlo hasn’t relented in disputing the result.

“You got three judges. All three said I won,” Harrison said, according to ESPN. “So it don’t bother me. It was a fair decision. Three judges — not one judge, not two judges, three judges — said one person won it, and there are so many people who say I didn’t. It just shows that the world wants to see this man win. And that bothers me, man. It don’t affect me, but it bothers me.”

The fighters’ animosity for one another was on full display Thursday in their last face-to-face presser before the fight. They spent the last two minutes jawing in close proximity, and each eventually put a hand in the other’s face.

“I don’t like ‘Phony’ Harrison,” Charlo said, per ESPN. “It’s easy to explain why the rematch will be different. I’m knocking him out. I can’t let them judges make any decisions. That’s what I need. He’s going to sleep. Cold.”

“He don’t like me, I don’t like him,” Harrison told Fight Hub TV, according to Bad Left Hook. “I feel like it’s enough to do the talking from both of us, once he started moving his hands and kind of like putting his hands in my area, in my space, I feel like that was just ultimate disrespect.”

Harrison and Charlo were originally scheduled for a June 23 rematch at Mandalay Bay in Paradise, NV, but Harrison pulled out with an ankle injury. Jorge Cota stepped up in his place, only to be knocked out by Charlo in the third round.

The WBC champ has yet to attempt to defend his title.

“I mean I feel good. That year off, it kinda hurt me but it kinda helped me too,” Harrison told Fight Hub TV, per Bad Left Hook. “I was kinda getting tired of pounding my body and pounding the pavement for the kind of pennies I was getting. So it’s been good, I got time to enjoy my family for once and I get ready to jump up and get ready for another training camp.”

He added: “I’m gonna win. That’s the name of the game. If I see an inch — not a mile — if I see an inch that I can stop this motherf—er, I’m gonna stop him! I’m gonna stop him, I’m gonna go boss and I’ma stop his ass. I’ma put a stamp on it.”