Harvard vs Cal Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

It’ll be an East Coast vs West Coast battle when the Harvard Crimson (8-4) head to Haas Pavilion in Berkeley to take on the California Golden Bears (6-6) Sunday.

Harvard vs Cal Preview

The Crimson are off to a solid start, and they have won three in a row coming into this non-conference contest. Senior guard Bryce Aiken leads the team in points per game with 16.7, and guard Noah Kirkwood is also chipping in 11.4 points per contest while leading the team in assists with 3.5. Kirkwood will face a tough test on defense when he guards Matt Bradley, who leads the Golden Bears in scoring with 17.7 points per game.

Bradley has been a huge part of the Bears’ offense, scoring 27% of Cal’s points on the season. If Kirkwood can contain Bradley, it could be a long afternoon for the Bears.

For the Golden Bears, they’ll need to keep senior forward Chris Lewis in check. Lewis is averaging just over 10 points a game, and he’s the team’s leading rebounder, hauling in 6.5 boards per contest. Cal cannot afford to let Lewis run rampant in the paint.

One area the Golden Bears could see an advantage in is long-range shooting. Cal is hitting 38.8% of their shots from downtown, while Harvard is making just over 31% of the threes they attempt. Harvard rank 25th nationally in blocks per game, so they may have an edge defensively.

Both teams are relatively close in field goal percentage (Cal is hitting 45.9% of their shots while the Crimson are at 45.3%) and free throw percentage (Cal is making 72.3% of their free throws, while Harvard is hitting 73.9% of theirs) so if the Bears can catch fire from downtown, they could make this one interesting. The Crimson are allowing opposing teams to make 36.8% of the shots they take from beyond the arc, which bodes well for Cal in this one.

The Bears enter this game after losing to Boston College prior to the holiday break, but they are 6-1 at Haas Pavilion this season. Cal leads the all-time series between these two teams, 2-1, with their last meeting coming in 2012. Harvard won that contest, 67-62.