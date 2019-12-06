Hero World Challenge 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The 18-player field at the Hero World Challenge, an annual golf tournament hosted by Tiger Woods at the Albany resort golf course in the Bahamas, will enter third-round play on Friday. Here’s how to watch the final three rounds without cable.

In the United States, the tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel (Friday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET; Saturday 10 a.m. – Noon ET) and NBC (Saturday Noon – 3 p.m. ET). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of both channels on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBC (live in select markets) and Golf Channel are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Hero World Challenge on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch a replay of each channel’s broadcast on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. All of them include NBC (live in select markets), while three (“Max,” “Xtra,” and “Ultimate”) include the Golf Channel. The “Max” channel package comes with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Hero World Challenge on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

NBC (live in select markets) and the Golf Channel are both included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Hero World Challenge on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2019 Hero World Challenge Preview

After two rounds, Patrick Reed leads the field with a 12-under 132, three strokes ahead of U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. On Thursday, Reed hit six birdies across the final 10 holes to finish with 66, tied with Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm for the best outing of the day.

“It’s one of those golf courses that when the wind lays down, it gives you opportunities to make birdies,” Reed said, according to The Associated Press. “But when the wind starts blowing, the golf course can get really challenging. You need to give yourself as many opportunities as you can.”

Reed arrived at the tournament with a new set of custom-made irons, though he has yet to reveal their manufacturer.

“They’re custom-made. We made them with a company,” Reed told the PGA Tour website. “We worked for 12-14 months on them and we finally got them to where I feel like we need them to be.”

He added: “I feel like where we’ve been able to get the [center of gravity] … when I make a swing that I feel is supposed to be a 5-yard draw, I look up and the ball is starting where it’s supposed to, and it’s a 5-yard draw. I feel like recently [with other clubs] I’ve been making some golf swings where I hit it, and I feel I’ve made a good golf swing, and the ball isn’t going where it’s supposed to. So I’ve had to manipulate in order to get the golf ball to go where I’m trying to look.”

Rahm, the tournament’s reigning champion, sits in third place, four strokes behind Reed.

The 25-year-old was named the 2019 European Tour golfer of the year on Tuesday. Rahm edged out Open champion Shane Lowry for the honor, having won the Irish Open, the Spanish Open, and the DP World Tour Championship in 2019.

“You could have made an argument for either of us,” Rahm said, according to Golfworld. “He did win Abu Dhabi and he’s the Open champion. I think just because maybe I might have been, I’m not sure, a little bit more consistent than him, I did have three wins, but he did win the Open, that’s always big, and I think the Race to Dubai, winning that is what might give me the edge.”

Woods, looking to take his tournament for the first time since 2011, is in a three-way tie for fifth palce with a 6-under 138.

“I think it was just less windy,” Woods said after his bogey-free Thursday, per The Associated Press. “It was a little bit easier today. Scoring conditions were a little bit better.”