How to Watch Holloway vs Volkanovski Fight

Max Holloway will put his featherweight title on the line against Alexander Volkanovski on Saturday night at UFC 245, held at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, NV.

The UFC 245 main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, and Holloway vs Volkanovski is fourth on the card. In order to watch the fight, you’ll need to buy the PPV. Here’s everything you need to know to do that:

How to Buy UFC 245 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ in order to purchase UFC 245, so your options for ordering vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 245 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98:

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can still get the special bundle price. But instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current ESPN+ subscription by a year and get the UFC 245 PPV for a total of $79.98:

If you already have ESPN+ and only want to purchase the UFC 245 PPV, you can go here and then select the “Only looking for UFC 245? Get it for $59.99 here” link.

Where to Watch Holloway vs Volkanovski

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Holloway vs Volkanovski and the complete UFC 245 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV). You can also watch the second set of prelims (ESPN2) this way if you sign in with a cable provider.

Holloway vs Volkanovski Preview

Holloway (21-4 MMA, 18-4 UFC), who’s won a record 15 fights at featherweight, is seeking a fourth defense of the division’s crown.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old expressed a desire to venture outside the weight class and compete for other titles.

“I want to be the best mixed martial artist in the world and being the best mixed martial artist in the world is not a guy who stays in his weight and dominates his weight,” Holloway said at a UFC media lunch, according to ESPN. “It is someone who goes to whatever weight. So whoever is the best guys in the world, you guys tell me. I’ve got a couple belts I want to fight for. The [lightweight], of course. You’ve got Khabib [Nurmagomedov], because he’s one of the best guys in the world.”

He added: “First thing first is Alex. And if the opportunity presents itself, I’m not backing down from it. I want to be one of the greatest in this era. As long as I’m alive and as long as I fight, whenever I’m fighting I want people to talk about, ‘Oh, man, he’s one of the greatest of his time.’ That’s what I want to do. First things first, Alex is a handful. I can’t be overlooking this guy.”

The 31-year-old Volkanovski (20-1, 7-0) has won 17 straight bouts dating back to his days in the Australian Fighting Championship. He became that promotion’s featherweight champion in June 2015.

“I’ve got so many more tools. I’ve got a high fight IQ. That’s why I’m such a bad match-up,” Volkanovski told the South China Morning Post. “I’m going to be calculated.

“If he’s worried about that takedown I’m gonna make him pay up top. If he’s worrying about up top I’m going to make him pay by taking him down.

“I’m going to mix it up so much he’s not going to know what’s happening. It’s going to be hard for him to pull the trigger, then before he knows it he’s losing those rounds.”

UFC 245 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman (champion) vs. Colby Covington, welterweight

Max Holloway (champion) vs. Alexander Volkanovski, featherweight

Amanda Nunes (champion) vs. Germaine de Randamie, women’s bantamweight

José Aldo vs. Marlon Moraes, bantamweight

Urijah Faber vs. Petr Yan, bantamweight

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET)

Mike Perry vs. Geoff Neal, welterweight

Irene Aldana vs. Ketlen Vieira, women’s bantamweight

Ian Heinisch vs. Omari Akhmedov, middleweight

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders, welterweight

Early Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET)

Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur, featherweight

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno, flyweight

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo, women’s flyweight

Oskar Piechota vs. Punahele Soriano, middleweight

